Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

The following article, written by Linda Slobodian, the Western Standard’s star editorial writer, criticizes Canada’s support for a two-state solution and its relationship with Mahmoud Abbas because both actions only serve to reward terrorism. Conversely, she praises Trump’s peace plan to dismantle Hamas and free Palestinians from its tyranny, highlighting the plan’s support from Arab and Muslim nations.

The article also questions Canada’s financial support for Gaza and its potential misuse.

Still, it is naive to think that Hamas has been irretrievably weakened or that it would ever voluntarily relinquish control over Gaza, as the killing of its foes in Gaza City since the signing of the Trump-sponsored peace agreement on October 10 clearly shows.

As I never tire of saying about this chronic conflict, we are not even at the end of the beginning, let alone the beginning of the end.

While Trump rallies allies to dismantle Hamas, Ottawa props up Abbas and indulges in a failed two‑state fantasy.

Western Standard

October 2, 2025

The fate of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is up to Hamas, the Islamic terrorists. In between firing rockets into Israel, they’re busy “reviewing” a peace plan to end the war that was announced by President Donald Trump on Monday [September 29].

This initiative calling for Hamas to disarm and relinquish rule in Gaza would free Palestinians from the tyranny of these militant thugs who plundered, terrorized, imprisoned, and murdered them for years.

The 20-point plan was agreed upon by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s endorsed by Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Indonesia-Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

UPDATED: Trump unveils ‘principles for peace’ in Middle East

“I challenge the Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny because that’s what we’re giving them,” said Trump.

He said if Hamas won’t comply, Israel will have full US support to eliminate them. “The tyranny of terror must end. Every nation in the region wants this deal. Hamas is the only obstacle.”

“If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself,” said Netanyahu.

It wasn’t the useless United Nations that finally offered the Palestinians hope. Nor was it Canada and 150 nations pushing an ill-conceived two-state solution that likely would have kept them under tyranny’s fist.

The entities called the Great Satan (America) and Little Satan (Israel) by the Iranian terrorist regime that funds Hamas’ terrorism are working to give Palestinians freedom and a good life.

Let’s not forget why the Israeli Defence Forces pummels the Gaza Strip with ground and air attacks. Hamas terrorists that fired rockets at Israeli civilians for two decades stormed Israel on October 7, 2023. They diabolically gunned down, raped, dismembered, and burned alive 1,200 Israelis. They took 251 hostages, including children, and held them in torturous conditions in tunnels and Gaza homes.

Hamas demons laughed and posted videos of the savage acts. They celebrated the slaughter as a “golden moment,” proclaimed they had no regrets, and vowed to do it again.

NAYLOR: Israel must get on with it and finish the job by flattening Gaza

Hamas leaders were safe in Iran and Qatar. Hamas members hid safely in a web of tunnels under the Gaza Strip, leaving the people to face Israel’s righteous wrath and determination to get its hostages back.

By refusing to release the hostages, Hamas set up the Palestinians, exploiting their lives to fulfill a nefarious agenda. The more civilians killed by the IDF — the more the world would turn on Israel. It worked.

Trump’s plan calls for an end to fighting; a prisoner/hostage exchange requiring the return within 72 hours of 20 living Israeli hostages and the bodies of 32 who died in captivity; an international board of peace to help run Gaza; and a possible pathway to self-determination.

Arab and Muslim nations pledged to disarm Gaza, dismantle Hamas’ weapons factories and sophisticated tunnel network, said to run 500 kilometres, financed by Iran and billions of aid money Hamas stole from the impoverished people.

Trump’s plan extends undeserved mercy to terrorists the IDF hasn’t yet hunted down and eliminated. The plan offers amnesty and safe passage abroad — if terms are fully met.

Every breathing Hamas demon deserves a firing squad. But in war, concessions are made to achieve peace. As unpalatable as it is, it’ll rid Gaza of this scourge and danger posed to Israelis and Palestinians.

EDITORIAL: Christianity is under siege while Liberals look away

Hamas tortured and jailed Hamza Howidy, a Gaza-born Palestinian. In a 2024 Newsweek article, the peace advocate offered a harrowing account of how Hamas forced radical Islamic teachings and hatred for Jews on children. He described fear, torture, imprisonment, and brutality inflicted on Palestinians.

“They knew what would happen as a result of their massacre on October 7, when they attacked Israeli civilians, and Israel responded with a massive war aimed at destroying Hamas, which has obliterated large parts of the Gaza Strip,” he wrote.

“I hope that after the war, that after Hamas has been defeated, we can create a real, lasting peace for both the Palestinians and the Israelis. Many Gazans are praying for this, too.”

Hamas was elected in 2005 because people were fed up with the corruption of the Palestinian Authority (PA) led by Mahmoud Abbas, a terrorist and thief who is serving his nineteenth year as PA president in the West Bank. He has refused to hold elections.

Abbas is accused of being heavily involved in the 1972 Munich Olympics Massacre. The Soviets confirmed he worked as a KGB spy in Syria in the 1980s.

Trump’s plan suggests power will eventually be handed to a reformed PA — no doubt, sans Abbas.

The US revoked visas of Abbas and 80 PA officials ahead of the recent UN General Assembly meeting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited national security reasons and the PA’s failure to reject terrorism and its promotion.

Not a problem for Canada. In July, Prime Minister Mark Carney proudly announced he spoke with Abbas to reaffirm his commitment to a two-state solution.

EDITORIAL: King Carney’s Palestinian statehood decree is a dangerous reward for terrorism

Carney unilaterally announced recognition of the phantom Palestine State when Parliament wasn’t in session. A motion to do so was defeated in 2024 in the House of Commons.

Canada has a history of turning its back on the Jews. Carney upheld tradition by betraying Israel and Jewish Canadians — increasingly targeted by hate crimes. Carney’s words and actions are disturbing.

WHISSELL: Antifa is no myth, but it hides among them

Recognizing Palestinian statehood has been rightfully criticized as rewarding Hamas for a massacre.

Trump’s stand on Israel is clear. He refuses to abandon Israel and supports its right to defend itself and exist as the only democracy in the Middle East. The anti-Israel-dominated UN, ever on a mission to condemn Israel, despises him for that.

Meanwhile, the incompetence of weak leaders of Canada, Britain, and France has brought their nations to the brink of economic and social collapse. A recent Ifop poll found Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron to be the world’s least popular leaders with record-low approval ratings.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s shine is dimming, and his leadership is already driving Canada to economic ruin.

Yet all three waded into the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, essentially granting Hamas terrorists a pass while undermining Israel by declaring support for an unconditional two-state solution. Whether driven by personal ideology or trying to impress their globalist leaders, they hooked up with the majority anti-Semitic UN pack and folded like cheap suits.

Hamas doesn’t want a two-state solution and vows to fight until Israel is destroyed. Israel opposes a two-state solution because it knows that’ll lead to more terrorist attacks.

Carney’s performance at the UN General Assembly for his globalist buddies wasn’t a proud moment for Canada. But hey, Hamas, a recognized terrorist group in Canada, has thanked him for his support.

On the campaign trail, Carney accused Israel of genocide. Has he ever acknowledged that the 66,000 Gaza civilian death count was proven by outside sources to be inflated by the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry?

Was it a coincidence that Carney declared support for a two-state solution the day before Rosh Hashanah, the start of the sacred Jewish New Year? Jews traditionally have been attacked on High Holy Days.

Carney declared in a speech to the Muslim Association of Canada that “Muslim values are Canadian values.” How about Jewish values? Christian?

How about the financial support that Canada funnels into Gaza? Hundreds of millions of dollars have been poured into that black hole. Yet Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, citing ridiculous “confidentiality,” won’t say who is getting our money.

Are we paying for food or ammo?

Anand refuses to disclose Gaza funding recipients

Meanwhile, a recent report warned Ottawa must seriously address the threat posed by the vile jihadist Muslim Brotherhood.

Report warns of growing Muslim Brotherhood influence in Canada, calls for terrorist designation

A Canadian Finance Report revealed Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorists exploit banks, crypto, and trade routes to funnel funds abroad.

Because of Trump, Netanyahu, and the Arab nations, Palestinians in Gaza can eventually prosper in freedom.

Canada? Doesn’t look promising.