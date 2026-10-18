I argue below that Canada should celebrate Columbus Day, highlighting his voyages as a pivotal moment that opened the Americas to European exploration and colonization. I also praise Columbus’s legacy and criticize those who seek to erase his story, drawing parallels between how Columbus statues are treated in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, I encourage Canada to recognize Columbus’s contributions to spreading the wonders of Old World civilization to the Americas.

Next Thanksgiving Day, let us also celebrate Christopher Columbus’s life and achievements

Canada Free Press

October 12, 2026

The following photo shows United States President Donald Trump delivering remarks at a Columbus Day event in the White House East Room in Washington, D.C. on October 9, 2026.

In his speech, the president said Columbus ‘undertook one of the boldest voyages in the history of our planet.’

I heartily agree.

According to the Epoch Times, President Trump honoured Christopher Columbus three days ago, lauding the Italian explorer’s legacy and criticizing those who want to destroy his statues, even though Columbus never landed in what became the United States.

The White House celebration of Columbus came ahead of Columbus Day, October 12. It is a federal holiday in the United States and honours both Columbus and Italian Americans.

Regrettably, Canada has no such celebration, although Columbus’s four voyages to the New World opened the underdeveloped and stagnant Western Hemisphere to European exploration and colonization. Most importantly, it spread the wondrous fruits of Old World civilization to the indigenous people of the Americas, fruits without which most would still suffer under a meagre, pre-literate, pre-industrial, and pre-scientific hunting-and-gathering way of life.