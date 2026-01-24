REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
11m

The entire “reconciliation” campaign is misguided. Indians who have successfully integrated into the economy don’t need “reconciliation”. Indians who have not need economic opportunity and help to move successfully from uneconomic communities. Call it “assimilation” “integration” or whatever word you like - that has always been the answer. “Reconciliation” is now just another word for a grab at the taxpayers’ wallet.

Marilyn Spencer
12m

Once again, I’ll mention that we are paying a heavy price for the failure to have a cogent view of Canadian history that covers the entire country. I didn’t know until recently that I am considered a settler, although my ancestors came here in the early 1700’s. I took a graduate level course in Canadian history in the late 60’s. I wanted to use popular fiction stories that were factually correct to spread the word. I was told that I wasn’t serious and should not consider coming back to the history department.

