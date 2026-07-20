Terry Burton is partially correct that Canada’s current constitutional crisis stems from the flawed design of the Constitution Act, 1982. He rightly contends that the Act’s ambiguous language, unresolved jurisdictional conflicts, and difficult amendment process have led to judicial overreach, regional alienation, and a lack of meaningful reform. He also correctly calls for a constitutional review conference to address these issues and prevent further division and potential implosion of the country.

What he fails to mention is that when it comes to indigenous issues, the 1982 constitution act itself was preceded by and more fully institutionalized previous political errors, such as the Royal Proclamation of 1763, dozens of treaties signed with indigenous groups, and the Indian Act, which enshrined differential indigenous status.

We are living with the consequences of a constitution that was poorly designed and nearly impossible to fix.

As Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau watches, HM Queen Elizabeth II signs an agreement passing control of the British North America Act to Canada. It has since been known as the Constitution Act.

Terry Burton

June 21, 2026

It will be suggested by many Canadians that one cannot and should not question or point out the flaws of what is fuelling our present Constitutional crisis. To be clear, I have deep admiration and respect for the framers of the Canadian Constitution; however, and sadly, their well-intended intentions have created quite the mess in our very divided and fractured country.

Every political crisis has a beginning.

Canada’s current constitutional crisis did not begin with Danielle Smith. It did not begin with Preston Manning. It did not begin with Western alienation, equalization disputes, indigenous land claims, judicial activism, or growing independence sentiment.

It began on April 17, 1982.

For more than four decades, Canadians have been told that the Constitution Act, 1982, was a nation-building achievement that completed Canada’s independence and secured our rights and freedoms. While that narrative contains elements of truth, it ignores another reality: the Constitution’s architects created a deeply flawed governing document whose defects are now threatening the unity and stability of the country.

The architects of the Constitution were undoubtedly intelligent and patriotic individuals. Yet intelligence and patriotism do not guarantee good or long-lasting judgment.

History should judge them not merely by their intentions but by the results of their work.

And the results are becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

A constitution should provide clarity.

Canada’s Constitution provides ambiguity.

A constitution should limit conflict.

Canada’s Constitution often fuels it.

A constitution should restrain power.