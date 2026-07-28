According to Brian Giesbrecht, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is demanding $44.2 billion to address water needs on reserves. Giesbrecht’s thoughtful response is that the real issue is the impracticality of providing municipal services to remote communities based on the ethnicity of their members. In particular, he suggests that relocating indigenous people to areas with existing infrastructure and opportunities would be more practical and beneficial for their long-term well-being. Conversely, Giesbrecht criticizes the AFN for encouraging residents to remain in economically hopeless communities and for relying on race-based solutions to their many problems.

Troy Media

July 6, 2026

Billions in taxpayer dollars won’t solve a policy that ignores the real issue.

“Everyone in Canada should have access to reliable, safe and clean drinking water.”

That’s the claim the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak makes when she demands $44.2 billion to address the water needs of Canada’s 3,426 reserves, instead of the $4.6 billion proposed by Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty in Bill C-37, the First Nations Clean Water Act.

Indians on reserves deserve clean water. The real question is how to provide it. Can Canada realistically build and maintain modern water systems in every remote settlement, regardless of cost or geography?

Most Canadians pay for the water they use. On reserves, taxpayers pay the bill. But why? There is no reference to water in any of the numbered treaties. Governments have nevertheless assumed responsibility for paying for water services on reserves. It is a policy choice, not a treaty obligation.

With Bill C-37, Ottawa wants to upgrade water treatment plants and wastewater systems. It estimates that addressing the remaining 36 to 38 long-term drinking water advisories will require roughly $778 million. The AFN says far more money is needed. But after decades of spending billions, Canadians should ask whether the problem is a lack of funding or a policy that ignores geography.

Mismanagement by some band councils has contributed to past failures. Treatment plants are poorly maintained and money is misspent. But geography is just as important. Providing municipal services to tiny communities on remote Canadian Shield rock is enormously expensive.