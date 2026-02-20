REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

John Chittick
Given that Gaza is not a real nation (they could of had one of those any time they wanted) but instead a settlement apparently dedicated to eliminating Israel and Jews as an act of Islamic Jihad, and that Canada's CCP assisted PM Carney has thrown in with the Jihadists, if not for the votes (five times the Jewish population in Canada and one hundred times globally), then for their shared values of dismembering western civilization, in his case to set the table for some green, technocratic, collectivist dystopia under his satanic thumb, and in theirs, to make Canada part of a greater Caliphate.

