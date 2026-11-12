Among countless other adversities, the Western Standard’s Cory Morgan shows that Canada’s Indian Reserves have a lethal and inhumane feral dog problem.

For those not familiar with the term, feral dogs are domesticated dogs and their descendants that have returned to a wild state, living independently of human care and often forming packs. They typically exhibit behaviours similar to wild animals and can be found in various environments, often scavenging for food and attacking human beings, especially women and children.

In particular, Morgan argues that large feral dog populations on Indigenous Reserves are a visible sign of social dysfunction and governance failure. These “rez dogs” pose a significant risk to human safety and reflect larger issues plaguing the reserve system, including isolation, lack of resources, and a culture of irresponsibility. He also argues that the reserve system is inherently flawed and that the animals’ plight should spur action for reform.

Canada’s ‘rez dog’ crisis is a failure of governance

Fatal dog attacks expose gaps in animal management on reserves — and strengthen the case for prevention, enforcement, and accountable leadership.

Cory Morgan

Western Standard

September 19, 2026

Rescue dog. Photo courtesy of Manitoba Animal Allianc. Cory Morgan, Western Standard, September 19, 2026. 6

One of the most visible indications of the social dysfunction on Canadian indigenous reserves is the presence of large feral dog populations. Much like in third-world countries, feral dogs are ubiquitous on almost every reserve, and it isn’t surprising considering most reserves have populations living in third-world conditions. Economic and social conditions don’t foster an atmosphere where responsible pet ownership can happen, and “self-government” models for reserve management are often creating havoc. Things such as animal management and providing drinking water, which are easily managed in municipalities, become insurmountable challenges on many reserves.

The term is “rez dogs,” and people often use it dismissively as though this were a minor issue on reserves. The costs run high with the unchecked feral dog populations, though. The animal suffering on reserves is immeasurable, as dogs with mixed domestic bloodlines are ill-equipped to live in the wild. The human cost is steep, as packs of feral dogs have been killing indigenous people for decades. The victims are usually, but not exclusively, women and children, as desperate dogs in a literal pack mentality set upon what they see as prey of opportunity.

Legacy media and police forces understate the issue. While the victims were clearly mauled by dogs, they still prefer to call it an “animal attack” to try to attribute the case to regular wildlife. In Manitoba on September 9, 21-year-old Moses Manasseh Campeau was walking home from a celebration of life at Sapotaweyak Cree Nation in northwestern Manitoba when he was set upon and killed by what was likely feral dogs. In the usual fashion, though, the RCMP is still calling the cause inconclusive, though they have ruled out the possibility of a bear attack. It is exceedingly unlikely that Campeau was killed by anything other than a dog or dogs, but as with most sensitive issues on reserves, the authorities prefer to try to dodge underlying issues rather than admit them.

Last July, a 37-year-old volunteer named Amanda Nobiss was killed by dogs on the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in Manitoba. On the Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation in Manitoba, a 56-year-old man named Richard Flett was killed by a pack of dogs in February 2025. In March 2023, a five-year-old boy identified as Avery was killed by dogs on the Whitefish Lake reserve in Alberta. Megan Fay Fisher was 17 when she was killed by dogs at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Ontario. In September 2019, a two-year-old boy was killed on God’s Lake First Nation by a pack of dogs. The list just goes on and on.