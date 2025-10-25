Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

A perceptive piece from John Thomson comparing US President Donald Trump’s bold 21-point peace plan for Gaza with Prime Minister Carney’s nonexistent efforts to quell the proxy war that Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood are waging right here in Canada.

Canada’s silent war: Losing to terrorists without a fight

From street protests to citizenship loopholes, Canada’s paralysis has become its greatest weapon of self-destruction.

Palestine protest at Regina City HallImage courtesy of Christopher Oldcorn

Western Standard

October 3, 2025

President Trump’s 21-point peace plan for Gaza is an encouraging development towards ending the war between Israel and Hamas. But it begs the question, what is Prime Minister Carney’s plan for quelling the proxy war that Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood are waging in Canada?

Ever since October 7, 2023, Canadians, whether they knew it or not, have been at war. Not in the traditional sense, but rather at an individual level and on an ideological battlefield.

It is a war where the combatants don’t wear uniforms (although the keffiyeh might count), and the most destructive weapons aren’t bullets and bombs, but misinformation, intimidation, indifference, and inaction.

According to a study from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), Canada has become “a hub for Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated organizations that are exerting significant influence in Canadian civil society, academia, politics, and government.” Apparently, many of these also have “verified ties to extremist entities, including Hamas.”

Unfortunately, for more than a decade, Canada has been led by a federal party which has been ill-equipped to fight such a battle, and despite recently changing leaders, still is.

The regrettable result: we’re losing.

The stage for Canada’s defeat was set in 2015 when Justin Trudeau, then Liberal Party Leader, infamously stated that, “A Canadian is a Canadian, is a Canadian.”

It was a part of a speech made at a Winnipeg election event in reference to the Conservative government’s decision to revoke the citizenship of Zakaria Amara, convicted of planning a major terrorist attack in Toronto in 2006.

Trudeau went on to say that “as soon as you make citizenship for some Canadians conditional on good behavior, you devalue citizenship for everyone.” That fundamentally flawed thinking was taken one step further in 2017 with his equally famous quote, “diversity is our strength.”

READ MORE

EDITORIAL: The conservative purge: How John Rustad’s BC Conservatives are eradicating dissent

The problem with this mentality is that it sacrifices or supplants the ethical norms we expect of people participating in a tolerant and welcoming Canadian society, to beliefs and ideologies that are not compatible with it at all.

We ought to want our citizenship to be dependent on good behaviour. To have no consequences would be like rewarding a terrorist entity with its own state after murdering over a thousand people and wounding thousands more.

The Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Samidoun, and other anti-Canadian organizations are exploiting this suicidal empathy, a term coined by Dr. Gad Saad, to their advantage.

By failing to ban these types of organizations and expel their proponents, the Liberals have destabilized the cohesiveness of our society. Similarly, by refusing to establish and enforce a basic set of ethical standards necessary to be granted and maintain Canadian citizenship or residency, the Liberals have undermined our national identity.

It’s a mindset which has directly contributed to Canada being referred to by many as a post-national state. It has created a national dissonance which has resulted in a significant challenge to mount a unified response to US economic threats and other internal domestic challenges.

What unchecked diversity and citizenship (or residency) with “no strings attached” has brought us is the mass celebration of Hamas’s butchery on our streets, and two years of unprecedented attacks on Jewish businesses, places of worship, schools, neighbourhoods, and individuals.

It brought us Islamic clerics like Sheikh Younis Kathrada, who was born in South Africa and now openly gives antisemitic sermons calling for the annihilation of the Jews from his mosque in Victoria, BC.

It brought us activists like Charlotte Kates, who was born in the US but now holds Canadian citizenship and is the leader of Samidoun, a recently recognized terrorist entity in Canada.

It brought us overt assertions of dominance and control through the use of mass-coordinated street prayers carried out under the guise of religious freedom. Not to mention the never-ending demonstrations which block roadways, hospitals, obstruct university campuses, and target federal politicians’ homes.

But what may actually be worse than all of the aforementioned is the response of our government, politicians, and law-enforcement agencies.

That reaction can only be described as a complete paralysis of moral conviction in the face of a blitzkrieg of blatant anti-Canadian sentiment. What makes it even more repugnant is that this immobility seems to stem from a concern over winning votes within specific demographics and ridings.

In keeping with the “at war” theme, it’s akin to sabotage, and in my opinion, that permissive submission has done more damage to the value of Canadian citizenship and our identity than all the others combined.

Of course, it’s impossible to say whether we’d be in any better condition had our country been governed by the Conservative Party at the time, but I don’t think we’d be any worse off than we are now.

At least the Conservative Party has been consistently staunch and unified in its strong condemnation of the violence and intimidation we’ve seen directed towards Jewish Canadians.

That’s more than can be said for the Liberals, who couldn’t even manage to get all their members to sign a letter drafted by one of their own MP’s, (Anthony Housefather), condemning the “deplorable rise of antisemitism in Canada.”

Only 31 members of the Liberal caucus signed that letter, and the Prime Minister wasn’t one of them.

Granted, the Liberals have now introduced Bill C-9, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime, and access to religious or cultural places). But according to the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), it goes too far.

According to a September 22 press release, the CCLA states:

“As drafted, Bill C-9 risks criminalizing some forms of protected speech and peaceful protest – two cornerstones of a free and democratic society – around tens of thousands of community gathering spaces in Canada.”

Likely, Bill C-9 wasn’t entirely the right area to address anyways.

There are plenty of parts under existing sections of the criminal code that could have been used to address much of the lawlessness we’ve seen these past two years. Mischief and assault come to mind, they just lacked the will and courage to do so.

But what the government likely should actually re-examine is our citizenship laws, via Bill C-6, an Act to amend the Citizenship Act.

Why should Canadian citizenship or our permanent and temporary resident requirements come with fewer responsibilities, expectations, or consequences than a Costco membership?

Canadian citizenship is not a guaranteed right unless you’re born here, and even then, that is a tenet that is being increasingly abused through the practice of birth tourism.

We desperately need to place stricter rules and guidelines around our citizenship and residency; this is where the PM and his government need to crackdown and turn the tide of the war.

For starters, foreign students, workers, and visitors who commit a crime or take part in protests which celebrate or glorify terrorism, call for violence, or act in a way which subverts Canadian societal norms should be immediately deported to their country of origin.

No need to burden our court system processing them, it ought to be a “one-strike and you’re out” affair. The same rule should apply to individuals with dual citizenship.

As for sole Canadian citizens, that’s where our legal system and an engaged and enabled law enforcement organization should be able to maintain a balance between legitimate protest and foreign subversion.

READ MORE

OLDCORN: Truth and Reconciliation Day: A national farce masquerading as mourning

Like all wars, there are going to be casualties, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth fighting. The values, the way of life we know in Canada, what causes us to decry “this isn’t who we are” whenever we see something wrong, is worth going to war over.

It’s time we identify and call out our enemies, confront them, and bring peace back to Canada.

Diversity isn’t our strength; unity, a common set of values, and courage are our strength.

© westernstandard 2025