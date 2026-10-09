REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
Oct 9

Children died at residential schools. Of course they did. Disease commonly killed children in those days, and Indian children were at far greater risk of death. The tuberculosis death rates on most reserves were among the highest ever recorded. TB conditions in those 19th century IRS buildings were bad, and little was known about the disease. But conditions in the crowded unhygienic shacks reserve residents lived in were even worse. Read Dr Peter Bryce on reserve conditions as well as IRS conditions. The entire “tens of thousands of missing children” claim is completely bogus. The TRC manufactured an issue and made it the central feature of their victim pantomime. This was deliberate misinformation. Nina Green is showing us how the PPT is just a continuance of that “missing children” fraud scheme

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
Oct 9

Honesty on the theatre of the absurd, shrouded in Orwellian language will find no place in the parliament of whores who, in addition to mindlessly and unanimously supporting the "genocide" allegation are also the same clowns that unanimously gave a standing ovation to a former SS veteran. From the pretense of self governance, the SCOC rulings creating expectations of collective indigenous ownership of the entire nation, the unwritten assumption that economic development flows from the state and tribal governance with zero individual sovereignty (property rights) for those on the reserve to the insistence on the perpetuation of apartheid in law, the forgotten and permanently warehoused humanity on the reserves remain in dependency and squalor thanks to the lies that bind.

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