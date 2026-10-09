A tragicomedy is a literary or dramatic work that blends elements of both tragedy and comedy into a single story. For any objective observer following the laughable yet heartbreaking assertion that Canada has long committed and continues to commit genocide against its indigenous people, tragicomedy is as good an abbreviation as any. At least that is my take on Nina Green’s outstanding discussion of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal’s (PPT) final judgment, posted below.

As for the allusion to William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, it was one of his earliest plays. It is his shortest and one of his most farcical comedies, with much of the humour coming from slapstick and mistaken identity, along with puns and wordplay.

In the centuries following its premiere, the play's title has entered the popular English lexicon as an idiom for “an event or series of events made ridiculous by the number of errors that were made throughout.” No better definition describes a farce that Green has repeatedly and skillfully debunked.

Glaring discrepancy between PPT final decision and the PPT’s posted summary of final decision

Nina Green

October 7, 2026

The attached email has been sent to Members of Parliament regarding the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal’s deliberate deception with respect to its findings.

Dear Member of Parliament,

As the attached two emails sent to the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) establish, the PPT is actively deceiving the world as to the findings it made in its final judgment following hearings in Montreal on 25-29 May 2026 at the request of Nakuset, the Executive Director of a little-known charitable organization, the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal.

Although the PPT was requested in a pseudo-indictment apparently compiled by Quebec law students (copy attached) to find Canada guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity, it explicitly did not do so in the Conclusion to its 78-page final judgment. Instead, the PPT concluded that Canada (foolishly and falsely) had convicted itself of genocide in the House of Commons in October 2022. The Conclusion to the PPT’s 78-page final judgment reads in full:

CONCLUSION The Tribunal finds that Canada is failing to comply with its international legal obligations to investigate and punish the crimes revealed by Survivors and by families who have lost their relatives. The consistent pattern of conduct by Canadian authorities, including failing to sign and ratify some of the most relevant international law instruments, omitting explicit criminalization of the most serious criminal conduct under Canadian domestic law, specially genocide, enforced disappearances and apartheid, and failing to recognise the jurisdiction of international bodies such as the CERD and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which could provide protection to victims, places Canada in a deliberate state of contempt before the international community. The TRC’s finding that residential schools were a central element of a policy amounting to cultural genocide244 is mostly deprived of practical effect by the extremely limited criminalization of genocide in Canadian domestic legislation. Prime Minister Trudeau’s declaration accepting the finding of genocide by the MMIWG National Inquiry in 2019, and the House of Commons’ 2022 motion recognizing the functioning of IRSS as an act of genocide have not had tangible consequences or been accompanied by any substantial change in the public policies of the successive governments regarding the treatment of Indigenous Peoples. Canada has not recognized the sovereignty or the right of self-determination of Indigenous Peoples. To the contrary, the 1982 Constitution currently in force maintains the discriminatory status quo, recognizing the rights of Indigenous Peoples by reference to the 1763 Royal Proclamation.245 After widespread, systematic and most serious violations of human rights, States have the duty to restore and guarantee the fundamental rights of the victims. This includes the obligation to investigate, prosecute and punish the perpetrators, and to provide truth, reparations, and guarantees of non-recurrence.246 Having recognised a genocide in the past, Canada is doing very little to prevent the continuation of the discriminatory status afforded to Indigenous Peoples. This is not a question of the past. What is at stake is the present and the future of the country, its welfare, and the peaceful coexistence and reconciliation between settlers and Indigenous Peoples. The perpetuation of the current segregationist status quo is untenable. Canada is not providing enough remedies for past abuses, such as truth, justice and reparations, but most importantly, by failing to guarantee the non-recurrence of the abuses, Canada is compromising the future. [bolding added]

Having done no more in the Conclusion to its 78-page final judgment than recognize Canada’s foolish conviction of itself for genocide in a motion in the House of Commons which passed unanimously without debate in 47 seconds, the PPT is now playing fast and loose with its own final judgment by pretending, in an anonymous 2-page Summary of its 78-page final judgment, published on the PPT website, that it actually did find Canada guilty of genocide. The anonymous Summary on the PPT’s website reads:

Today, on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Tribunal concludes that Canada committed the international crimes of genocide (the wilful destruction of a group as such), and crimes against humanity, in particular apartheid and enforced disappearance. These crimes continue, as long as they remain unaddressed by real, rather than symbolic, change.

The PPT, which is merely a Rome-based opinion tribunal with no legal jurisdiction anywhere in the world, destroyed its credibility when it held 5 days of kangaroo-court hearings in Montreal last May. It is now compounding its loss of credibility by falsely pretending in this anonymous 2-page Summary that it found Canada guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity when it explicitly did not do so in the Conclusion to its 78-page final judgment (see above).

Moreover Member of Parliament Leah Gazan, who moved the foolish 2022 genocide motion, has now exacerbated the PPT’s deception by stating in Parliament on 5 October 2026 that:

Just last week, the Permanent People’s Tribunal, an international court, ruled that Canada committed the international crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity against Indigenous peoples, and that these crimes continue to be present.

MP Gazan’s statement above is entirely false. The PPT is not an international court, and the PPT did not rule in its 78-page final judgment that Canada committed genocide and crimes against humanity. The anonymous person who wrote the 2-page Summary on the PPT’s website falsely stated that the PPT had made findings which the PPT did not make in its 78-page judgment (see the Conclusion to the 78-page judgment above), and MP Gazan has echoed that anonymous person’s false statement.

Canada is fast becoming a world laughing-stock with regard to these absurd claims of genocide. It’s time for the federal government to get a grip on reality on this issue.

Nina Green

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Nina Green <ninagreen1550@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, 6 Oct 2026 at 20:57

Subject: Re: Glaring discrepancy between PPT final decision and the PPT’s posted summary of final decision

Dear Members of the Board of Governance of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal Philippe Texier, Gianni Tognoni, Javier Giraldo, Luiza Erundina de Sousa, Nello Rossi, Helen Jarvis, and Simona Fraudatario, and Montreal Tribunal PPT judges Carlos Beristain, Carlos Castresana Fernandez, Ellen Gabriel, Seanna Howard, Valmaine Toki, Frances Webber, and Andrew Woolford,

As mentioned in my earlier email below, the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal continues to mislead the world by stating in the Summary of its final decision that it found Canada guilty of genocide, when in the actual 78-page decision itself, it did not make any such finding.

This deliberate deception on the part of the PPT is having serious consequences in Canada. On 5 October 2026, Indian activist and Member of Parliament Leah Gazan falsely stated in the House of Commons that:

Just last week the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal, an international court, ruled that Canada committed the international crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity against Indigenous peoples, and that these crimes continue to be present.

The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal is fully aware that Leah Gazan’s statement to the House of Commons is entirely false. Firstly, the PPT is not an international court. It is merely an opinion tribunal without any legal jurisdiction. Secondly, the PPT is fully aware that in their 78-page final decision, the seven tribunal judges did not make a finding that Canada committed genocide and crimes against humanity.

Is the PPT going to sit idly by and permit the Canadian Parliament, and the Canadian people, to be deceived, or will the PPT correct the record, and advise the Canadian Parliament that Leah Gazan has misled Parliament?

Nina Green

On Mon, 5 Oct 2026, Nina Green <ninagreen1550@gmail.com> wrote:

INDIVIDUAL EMAIL ADDRESSES ARE UNAVAILABLE FOR MEMBERS OF THE PPT BOARD OF GOVERNANCE AND FOR SOME OF THE TRIBUNAL JUDGES. PLEASE DISTRIBUTE COPIES OF THIS EMAIL TO THEM.

Dear Members of the Board of Governance of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal Philippe Texier, Gianni Tognoni, Javier Giraldo, Luiza Erundina de Sousa, Nello Rossi, Helen Jarvis, and Simona Fraudatario, and Montreal Tribunal PPT judges Carlos Beristain, Carlos Castresana Fernandez, Ellen Gabriel, Seanna Howard, Valmaine Toki, Frances Webber, and Andrew Woolford,

Firstly, please allow me to draw to your attention to a recent video which demonstrates how misinformed the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal was at the Montreal hearings on 25-29 May 2026. The situation concerning the purpose of Canada’s Indian residential schools, and the views the Indians themselves held concerning that purpose, is far different from what the PPT judges were told by the Canadian ‘expert’ witnesses at the hearings.

Secondly, I’ve read the conclusion in the final decision of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal, and I note that in the conclusion the PPT judges did not explicitly find Canada guilty of genocide. What the PPT judges noted in their conclusion is that Canada has (foolishly and inaccurately) convicted itself of genocide:

Having recognised a genocide in the past, Canada is doing very little to prevent the continuation of the discriminatory status afforded to Indigenous Peoples. The PPT plays fast and loose with this in its published Summary of the final decision by claiming, falsely, that the Tribunal judges did find Canada guilty of genocide: Today, on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Tribunal concludes that Canada committed the international crimes of genocide (the wilful destruction of a group as such), and crimes against humanity, in particular apartheid and enforced disappearance. These crimes continue, as long as they remain unaddressed by real, rather than symbolic, change.

However that is merely an inaccurate Summary put together by an unidentified person. That is not the final decision by the judges.

I’m therefore requesting that the PPT correct the inaccurate and misleading Summary of the seven PPT judges’ final decision, and advise me when this has been done.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Nina Green