The influential and highly respected Wall Street Journal recently posted an exposé of the exaggerated, false, and/or unverified assertions made about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools. The “Grave Error” about the schools has wrongly defamed generations of Canadians, indigenous and non-indigenous alike.
The entire opinion piece can be found here or by clicking on the following link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/opinion-canada-s-unproven-mass-grave-scandal/ar-AA1scdVc
Here are a few edited excerpts from the piece by opinion columnist Mary Anastasia O'Grady on October 14, 2024.
In September 2024, Leah Gazan, a New Democratic Party member of Parliament, introduced a bill to criminalize “wilfully promoting hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, downplaying or justifying the Indian residential school system in Canada through statements communicated other than in private conversation.”
If the bill becomes law, Canadians who disagree with the prevailing narrative could be prosecuted in a court of law.
Canadians once considered residential schools a noble effort to educate Indian children whose families lived in remote areas where their traditional modes of livelihood were disappearing.
In a 2010 speech to the United Nations, Murray Sinclair, former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, declared that “for roughly seven generations, nearly every Indigenous child in Canada was sent to a residential school. They were taken from their families, tribes, and communities, and forced to live in those institutions of assimilation.” That is untrue. During the time of the residential schools, only Status Indian children were required to go to school if no nearby day school was available for them to attend.
Overall, 30-35 percent or fewer Indian children with status attended these boarding schools. This was partly because demand often outstripped supply.
Most children attended residential schools with signed parental consent.
Sinclair tied residential schools to “unacceptably poor education results” and “runaway rates of suicide, family violence, substance abuse, high rates of incarceration, street gang influence, child welfare apprehensions, homelessness, poverty, and family breakdowns.”
Since so few Indian children went to residential schools for an average of 4.5 years, the system can’t explain this broad social breakdown.
In May 2021, a researcher, using “ground penetrating radar,” claimed she discovered the probable remains of 215 children at the site of a Kamloops, British Columbia, residential school that closed in 1969. Only excavation could prove these allegations. Yet only a few excavations on lands alleged to contain unmarked graves have been performed. No remains have been found.
Separating fact from fiction on this issue requires open and honest debate. Legislation to prohibit free speech by labelling contrary points of view “denialism” won’t lead to reconciliation and won’t restore the well-being of Canada’s indigenous communities.
Leah Gazan’s father was the director of Winnipeg’s largest child welfare agency that was responsible for the apprehension of thousands of Indian children. According to the prevailing oppressor/oppressed narrative that Gazan subscribes to he was a great villain for snatching all of those children from poor, blameless parents. In actual fact, his agency did its best to protect neglected Indian children, just as indigenous agencies are now doing. The fact that they are losing the fight is not their fault, or,the government’s fault. It is the fault of the irresponsible parents, and their irresponsible leaders
