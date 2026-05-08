Herb Pinder presents a thoughtful and truthful analysis below of Canada’s “victimhood industrial complex,” another name for the country’s powerful and lucrative Indian Industry.

Canada’s victimhood industrial complex is destroying the people it claims to help

From residential school “mass graves” to billions in unchecked funding, the Aboriginal narrative has become a trap — not a lifeline.

Residential SchoolImage courtesy of Twitter/X

Western Standard

March 14, 2026

From the Canadian Dictionary, one definition of a narrative is “a structured way of presenting experiences, ideas, or imagined events that engage the audience.” Note that the audience is not necessarily burdened with the truth. One of the characteristics of Western civilization today is the predominance of narratives, often disengaged from the truth.

This is the first of a series of examples that will be explored, describing how established narratives are often inaccurate and divisive. More information flows, but with less accuracy. An egregious example in Canada is the alleged “genocides” in former Indian residential schools.

Much of the following is gleaned from Tom Flanagan’s book Grave Error. Flanagan enjoys a deep resume as a Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Calgary and now a Distinguished Fellow at its School of Public Policy. Also an author, he is a seasoned and highly respected scholar, especially regarding Aboriginal matters.

In 2021, the Chief of the Kamloops Indian Band announced that ground-penetrating radar had located the remains of 215 missing children buried in an apple orchard on the site of a former residential school. Although only one among many possible explanations of the anomalies, immediate political and media attention assumed “genocide.” This also resulted in Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flying to Kamloops and kneeling on the site holding a teddy bear.

He further ordered Canadian flags be flown at half-mast on all federal buildings to honour, in his words, “the 215 children whose lives were taken at the Kamloops residential school.” With full knowledge of the power of tone from the top, Canada’s Prime Minister elevated (or perhaps condemned) many as victims of foul play.

As pushback pointed out, such superficial testing neglects other potential explanations for the radar images. The federal government provided $12.1 million to excavate and exhume the bodies. To date, the excavation has not occurred; neither the Band nor the federal Liberal government has provided a clear response as to why or where the money went.