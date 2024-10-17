The piece on the other side of the paywall written by Brian Giesbrecht perceptively links the destruction of Christian churches in Canada following the May 2021 “discovery” of the remains of indigenous children in unmarked graves beside the shuttered Kamloops Indian School to the attacks on Jewish people and institutions in Canada following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack against the State of Israel.

To bring it right up to present, please peruse the following September 30 update from True North listing the 112 churches that have been vandalized or burned since the May 2021 Kamloops residential school announcement:

https://tnc.news/2024/09/30/a-map-of-every-church-burnt-or-vandalized-since-the-residential-school-announcements5/