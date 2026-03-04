REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
26m

I’m pretty sure Jews have been living in the land of Israel for more than 50 years. Add a few thousand years. Propaganda at its best.

Reply
Share
Grube's avatar
Grube
1h

Bit of a blind spot you and some others have with this. I don’t have much time for Palestinians in general and especially when they revert to terror tactics. However, continuing to ignore the almost 2000 years those folks have been in that region and also ignoring their rationale to say they have a right to exist (peacefully) — is not a plan for anything.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture