Lifesite News offered a concise summary of the Conservative Party of British Columbia’s big win on October 24, ending decades of NDP and Liberal rule. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson promised to reverse economic stagnation, restore property rights, and battle a “woke” agenda. He also pledged to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and ban SOGI ideology from public schools.

LifeSite News

October 26, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — In a stunning turn of events, the Conservative Party of British Columbia won a huge majority government, the first in 100 years, ending decades of woke, anti-life, pro-drug NDP and Liberal rule.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, who leads the Conservative Party, led in 63 ridings, with the NDP ahead in 28 and the Green Party in two, after Saturday’s general election. A total of 47 seats are needed for a majority.

In his victory speech, Doerkson promised to reverse decades of economic stagnation from socialist rule, restore protections for property rights, and battle a woke agenda.

Doerkson said that he believes in oil and gas energy and also “in the protection of private property rights, and a British Columbia where parks are open to all British Columbians.”

Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby conceded defeat on Saturday and also stepped down as leader of the NDP, after admitting that his sudden election call was in error.

Doerkson, as reported by LifeSiteNews, vowed to ban so-called “sexual orientation and gender identity” (SOGI) ideology from all public schools should he form a government.

Over the weekend after his win, Doerkson said that he will work to repeal B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). This policy is linked to the UN’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and calls for more indigenous land, consent, and governance rights.

He said this would happen “as soon as possible” saying, “I am still committed to the repeal of DRIPA.”

“It has not worked in this province, and frankly, it has caused more problems to date than than I think potentially anything else.”

He has also pledged to protect property rights. This is because under the NDP, the Canadian federal government signed three agreements with the Musqueam Indian Band acknowledging Aboriginal rights on a large swath of land that critics say in effect hands control of the entire city of Vancouver to the Band.

Eby was weak in his pushback against the ruling, something that voters took note of. He called a provincial election on September 22 and made the call only a few months after BC Conservative Party leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay was elected.

Findlay, an anti-woke candidate, took charge of the Conservatives in May after a close leadership race. However, infighting in the party came soon after, which led Findlay to resign as party leader on September 20. Doerkson was then appointed interim leader.

The NDP provincial government in BC under Eby supports abortion, LGBT ideology, and euthanasia. Also, earlier in the year, Eby was forced to admit that his and the federal government’s drug decriminalization program “didn’t work.”

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