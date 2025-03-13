Don’t miss the outstanding video discussion between Greg Wycliffe, proprietor of SaveFreeSpeech.ca, and unfairly fired former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson, freely available below to all viewers, about her relentless fight to preserve academic freedom in Canada’s woke so-called institutions of higher learning.
Widdowson details her experience with “indigenous knowing,” the scientific search for truth, postmodernism, indigenization, wokeism, rent-seeking, the Indian industry, and cancel culture before and during her employment at Mount Royal University.
In the Twilight Zone of indigenous knowing's, truth, reason, common sense and logic are about as scarce as hen's teeth. The majority of politicians are deathly afraid of being labelled, racist or denialists. This fear factor when coupled with a healthy dose of cowardice is the genesis of our current deplorable situation. We are so fortunate to be blessed with courageous people like Widdowson, McMurtry, Brodie and many others who have the integrity, as reflected in the iconic movie line from Full Metal Jacket, to "sound off like you got a pair".
