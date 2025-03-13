Don’t miss the outstanding video discussion between Greg Wycliffe, proprietor of SaveFreeSpeech.ca, and unfairly fired former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson, freely available below to all viewers, about her relentless fight to preserve academic freedom in Canada’s woke so-called institutions of higher learning.

Widdowson details her experience with “indigenous knowing,” the scientific search for truth, postmodernism, indigenization, wokeism, rent-seeking, the Indian industry, and cancel culture before and during her employment at Mount Royal University.