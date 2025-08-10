Dear Reader,

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada’s recognition of full Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly in September. This represents a shift in foreign policy and a potential betrayal of Israel, aligning Canada with UN members who have long pushed for a two-state solution. Western Standard’s Linda Slobodian argues that this solution is unrealistic and that Canada should focus on domestic issues rather than intervening in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Carneys and Starmer Screnen grab

Western Standard

July 31, 2025

'Canada joins UN tyrants and antisemites in backing a two-state fantasy rejected by both sides of the conflict.'

During his time as prime minister, Stephen Harper strongly defended Israel's right to security, opposing UN resolutions critical of the country and notably shocking the diplomatic world in 2012 by having Canadian UN delegates vote against observer state status at the UN for a Palestinian 'state.' It’s no secret that the majority of the 193 UN members are obsessed with condemning and weakening Israel. Nevertheless, since then, Canada has stood by Israel and declined to run with the antisemitic UN pack.

Until yesterday. Prime Minister Mark Carney chose to officially run with the pack Wednesday when he announced Canada will declare its recognition of full Palestinian statehood — not mere observer status — at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and it means honouring their innate desire for peaceful coexistence,” said Carney.

“Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state.”

Not only does this represent a disturbing foreign policy shift, it’s also a potentially dangerous betrayal of a longstanding ally.

Of course, he left himself a trademark Carney 'have-your-cake-and-eat-it' escape route. Rather as building pipelines in Canada is conditional upon agreements that are unlikely to be achieved, so Canada's support for a Palestinian state depends on equally unlikely agreements — notably the adoption of a two-state solution that neither side wants.

The Palestinians don’t want an Israeli state. They want Israel destroyed — wiped off the map.

The Israelis don’t want a Palestinian state because it would be “a launch pad to annihilate Israel,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Granted, Canada followed the lead of France, the UK, and a few others. But that doesn’t excuse Carney aligning Canada with UN dictators, human rights violators and thieves who pass more resolutions against Israel than all other nations combined as they pine for Israel’s destruction. Israelis bad! Palestinian militant activity targeting Israeli civilians? Not really an issue.

Many UN members have long pushed for a two-state solution. If such a solution were actually good for Israel, they’d exhaust themselves vehemently opposing it.

How ironic that Carney enlisted corrupt, terrorist-supporting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas — who rejected past two-state proposals — to help.

Abbas is only recognized as president in the West Bank, not by Hamas-ruled Gaza. A late 2023 survey found that eight in 10 people in both areas wanted him gone. Hamas terrorists have overwhelming support among the Palestinians. But the extremely unpopular Abbas is expected to convince everyone to get behind the plan?

So Carney laid out conditions that are actually unrealistic goals. Why would he do that?

“This intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reforms, including general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state,” Carney said.

Perhaps Hamas would “play no part” overtly. But behind-the-scenes influence is a sure thing.

Abbas, during a chat with Carney Wednesday, apparently promised to abide by all conditions and release the remaining hostages and remains of Israelis captured by Hamas in the Oct. 7, 2023, slaughter of 1,200 Israelis.

People are cleverly agreeable when they are in weak positions and have money dangled before them.

He gave his word. That’s it. But quick — FedEx him the $10-million cheque Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand promised “to accelerate reform and capacity-building for the Palestinian Authority.”

Might as well burn the money. Even $10 million can’t reform an embedded corrupt culture and generations of inbred hatred.

What did Abbas and the PA do to stop the Oct. 7 massacre?

Meanwhile, Carney has condemned Israel’s “failure” to prevent a “humanitarian disaster in Gaza.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he too will recognize Palestinian statehood by September if Israel doesn’t agree to a ceasefire and end “the appalling situation in Gaza.”

Maybe Carney and Keir should focus on fixing problems at home before mounting white horses to “fix” Israeli–Palestinian affairs with a maybe-down-the-road two-state solution that won’t fix anything.

Canada’s Jews face unprecedented hatred and attacks. Perpetrators seldom face justice. First Nations don’t have potable water, but Carney pledged another $30 million in aid — on top of hundreds of millions Canada has already sent to Gaza to disappear into a black hole.

Keir’s got a problem with Pakistani rape gangs that targeted thousands of young white British girls for years. He should be focusing on hauling in every last perpetrator and ending the horror.

But why waste the chance to exploit a humanitarian crisis to push an agenda?

The suffering of the people in Gaza can’t continue. But a quick solution is an opportunistic political ploy.

Many of those poking their noses into this have rightly criticized US intervention in foreign affairs that only led to more conflict.

Carney’s announcement surely exhilarated the throngs of antisemites the Liberal government has let flow into Canada enough to make them want to celebrate by burning a Canadian flag. It’ll embolden these crazies to go after more Jews.

Carney did soundly condemn the Oct. 7 attacks and “rising antisemitism in words, actions and violence, including against Jewish communities.”

“And this is why we’re introducing legislation this fall that will make it a criminal offence to intentionally and wilfully obstruct access to a place of worship, schools and community centres,” he said.

And then what? More of no arrests, no punishment, and no deportations when applicable?

He also took a cheap shot at Israel when he said “there are some in positions of influence in the State of Israel” who don’t support the two-state idea.

Imagine the gall, the nerve to take a stand like that!

Imagine the nerve of the Israeli foreign ministry to reject Carney’s plan, calling it a “reward for Hamas.”

“The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages,” the ministry posted on X.

But Carney said Canada will “always steadfastly support Israel’s existence as an independent state in the Middle East living in peace and security.”

Just ignore the move to undermine it at the UN next month.

US President Donald Trump has shown that peace can be achieved through strength if the right kind of pressure is applied. The US is once again strong.

The results? Wiping out Iran’s nuclear facilities means no more conflict between Israel and Iran — or Iran and anybody else. Yemen’s Houthis stopped firing missiles. Thailand and Cambodia reached a ceasefire agreement. Nuclear-powered India and Pakistan backed away from confrontation. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda aren't slaughtering each other.

Peace through strength only happens when the right side is strong. Hamas terrorists and the cheering Palestinians who revere them proved they are bloodthirsty butchers who don’t deserve to be rewarded with their own state.

Israel didn’t start it. Hamas did that Oct. 7. Israelis have every right to finish it and ensure it never happens to them again.

Let aid into Gaza now.

Ditch the two-state “solution.”