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Hymie

Please find below a terrific piece by Christopher Oldcorn, the Western Standard’s opinions editor, arguing why government virtue signalling about antisemitism and Islamophobia need to be replaced or abolished in favour of requiring

“… police enforcement of existing hate crime laws. They require prosecutors willing to seek serious sentences. They require school administrators who maintain order on campuses instead of coddling protesters who harass Jewish students.”

For my take on this issue, please read or re-read the following piece:

Christopher Oldcorn

Western Standard

February 4, 2026

The Prime Minister’s new advisory council is just bureaucratic rearranging of deck chairs. These positions accomplished nothing and should be scrapped entirely.

Amira Elghawaby. Courtesy of the Government of Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney thinks he’s being clever. Rather than admit the Trudeau government’s ‘antisemitism’ and ‘Islamophobia’ czars were complete failures, he’s rebranding them as an “Advisory Council on Rights, Equity, and Inclusion.”

It’s the oldest trick in the Liberals playbook. When a program doesn’t work, you don’t kill it. You rename it, reorganize it, and pretend you’ve solved the problem.

But Canadians aren’t stupid. We can see through this charade.

These positions were created as political window dressing, not serious policy. And the evidence proves they accomplished precisely nothing.

Consider the antisemitism envoy.

Deborah Lyons resigned in July, and Carney couldn’t even be bothered to replace her.

If the position mattered, wouldn’t filling it be urgent? Especially given antisemitic incidents in Canada have skyrocketed to historic levels?

Jewish students face harassment on university campuses. Synagogues require armed security. Firebombings and gunshots target Jewish businesses and schools. Yet the federal government’s response was to let the antisemitism envoy position sit vacant for months.

That tells you everything you need to know about how seriously Carney took this role.

The ‘Islamophobia’ czar fared no better. Amira Elghawaby was widely criticized from the moment of her appointment. Quebec’s National Assembly unanimously condemned her. Even Muslim community leaders questioned whether she represented their interests.

What did she accomplish? Name one tangible outcome justifying her salary.

You can’t. Because there aren’t any accomplishments.

These weren’t serious positions. They were virtue signals disguised as government appointments. Political theatre masquerading as policy.

The fundamental problem is that you cannot bureaucratize away hatred. You cannot create tolerance with government committees.

Creating special envoys and representatives doesn’t stop bigots from being bigots. It just creates more government jobs.

Real solutions to antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred require action, not advisors.

They require police enforcement of existing hate crime laws. They require prosecutors willing to seek serious sentences. They require school administrators who maintain order on campuses instead of coddling protesters who harass Jewish students.

They require real leadership, not government appointments.

Now Carney wants to merge these failed positions into yet another advisory council. Canadian Identity Minister Marc Miller will chair it.

No doubt it will hold meetings, produce reports, issue statements, and accomplish nothing of substance.

It will be the Trudeau-era approach wrapped in slightly different Carney-era packaging.

Here’s what Carney should do instead.

Shut it down. All of it.

Save taxpayers the money. Admit these positions were failures.

Acknowledge that government cannot solve every social problem by creating new bureaucratic positions.

Then focus on what actually works. Enforce existing laws against hate crimes.

Support police services that investigate antisemitic and anti-Muslim incidents. Prosecute offenders seriously. Protect freedom of worship for all Canadians.

These are basic government functions. They don’t require special envoys or advisory councils. They require competent administration of existing institutions.

But that’s not sexy. It doesn’t generate headlines or photo opportunities. It doesn’t let politicians claim they’re “doing something” about social problems.

So instead, we get this rebranded failure presented as innovation.

Canadians deserve better. We deserve a government that admits when programs don’t work and has the courage to cancel them.

We deserve leaders who focus on core responsibilities instead of multiplying advisory positions.

Most of all, we deserve honesty. And the honest truth is these envoy positions accomplished nothing, this new advisory council will accomplish nothing, and Carney should have the courage to say so.

Instead, he’s giving us more bureaucracy, more committees, more advisors who will advise about advising.

It’s time to end this charade. End these positions.

Stop pretending advisory councils solve real-world hatred. And focus government resources on things that actually work.

That would be real change.

Everything else is just political spin.