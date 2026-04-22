REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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David McPike's avatar
David McPike
3h

"Canadians aren't stupid" -- aw, c'mon Hymie. You should know better. Why you think they elected Carney (et alia)?

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

Trudeau one point zero's social engineering poison pills of official bilingualism and biculturalism have morphed into the societal nihilism of multiculturalism - the moral equivalence of all cultures. Taken with its cousin, cultural Marxism, western civilization is being hollowed out leaving a vacuum to be filled with the most culturally confident and least interested in assimilating to an official nullity. The LPC/CCP/UN/FN natural governing party has unofficially written off Jews in favor of the demographic reality (on this path) of an Islamic future. Carney and his despicable predecessor didn't say Christian or Jewish values are Canadian values but Muslim values are. Such political acts of deflection as in this article are another example of putting lipstick on the pig of multiculturalism which is enough to pacify the voting Eloi. Carney won't be in Canada long enough to experience the results of his personal virtue signaling vanity project called Canada. He has globalist ambitions.

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