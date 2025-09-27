Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Hymie

Please see below a couple of excerpts from a recent National Post staff editorial criticizing the federal government’s failure to protect the Jewish people of both Canada and Israel.

National Post View

September 13, 2025

In 1939, Ottawa's policy towards the Jews was 'none is too many.' Now, it's one of sheer indifference

Prime Minister Mark Carney Photo by Chris Young/The Canadian Press

This week marked the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., but it also provided a stark reminder of how the Canadian government has lost the moral clarity it once had, and failed to protect the victims of hate and extremism here at home, while turning its back on fellow democracies.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out an airstrike on Doha, Qatar, targeting senior Hamas officials who were responsible for the October 7 massacre.

Its message was clear: we will no longer allow the leaders of a terrorist organization whose stated purpose is to destroy us and has been holding Israeli hostages for nearly two years to receive safe harbour in other countries.

This is similar to the doctrine espoused by then-U.S. president George W. Bush after 9/11: “We will pursue nations that provide aid or safe haven to terrorism. Every nation, in every region, now has a decision to make. Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.”

At the time, Ottawa sided with freedom and democracy over terror and religious fanaticism, sending troops into Afghanistan to topple the Taliban regime and root out the al-Qaida terrorists it was protecting. But this time, Canada’s response was far more meek — as it has consistently been since October 7.

Although the situation today is thankfully not as dire as it was then [1937], the fact remains that we once again have a government that is refusing to protect Jews.

Back then, Ottawa’s policy towards the Jews was “none is too many.” Now, it’s one of sheer indifference towards violence perpetrated against Jewish-Canadians, and active hostility towards actions intended to protect the world’s only Jewish state.