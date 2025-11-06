Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Hymie

Sue-Ann Levy writes, “For two long years my wife and I have worn the now well-known Israeli dog tag and the yellow ribbon pin that called for the release of the hostages.”

She also expresses relief at the October 13 release of hostages held by Hamas for 730 days. But she criticizes Canadian leaders, particularly Mark Carney, for their perceived weakness and appeasement of Hamas, arguing that true peace in the Middle East requires strength. Levy also highlights the ongoing threat of anti-Semitism and the need for vigilance against hate and radicalization.