In the important piece on the other side of the paywall, Brian Giesbrecht, a retired Manitoba judge and gifted editorial writer, carefully exposes the systemic bias of the CBC when it comes to issues like the war between Israel and “Hamasistine” and Canadian indigenous issues.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.