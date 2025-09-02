REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
3h

CBC continues to misinform Canadians on indigenous issues. Note that in reporting on the Bloodvein blockade the CBC reporter refers to Crown land as Bloodvein’s land. It is not, it is Crown land. This misreporting is typical of a CBC that has become a social activist instead of a public broadcaster

KEMOSABE
2h

Of course the CBC helped drive the Kamloops narrative. It's a simple case of, "he who pays the piper gets to call the tune", and they were not alone. The RCMP obediently obeyed their masters voice, in an absolutely unprecedented manner, by delegating their legal responsibility to investigate an alleged crime scene to a motely crew of indigenous activists whose clandestine agenda was fiscally motivated. The late serial killer, Robert Picton, must surely have felt aggrieved and jilted not to have received the same consideration. And who is the voice of the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain, with a sickening smirk and childish stockings ? Well, surprise, surprise, it's none other than the "man who would be king", Prince Justin Trudeau. The myth of a democratic gov't is quickly destroyed with the realization that it is often one voice who directs the destiny of an entire country.

