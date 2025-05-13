During the federal leaders’ French debate, CBC’s Rosemary Barton defamed Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey. Barton falsely accused Humphrey of misrepresenting facts about unmarked graves and church attacks. Despite the CBC's nearly hidden retracting of Barton’s statement, Humphrey is rightly calling for an investigation and apology.

CBC Lies: Rosemary Barton defamed me—here’s how you can help

In the report below, Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey explains how Canada’s state broadcaster used your tax dollars to smear her on national TV—and still hasn’t apologized. It’s time to demand accountability.

Rebel News

April 24, 2025

Wow. My head is still spinning from the propaganda blitz spearheaded by the CBC last week. Their goal? To paint me and my Rebel News colleagues as radical “far-right” provocateurs who somehow stormed our way into covering the federal leaders' debate under the guise of being journalists.

What’s even more shocking is that I somehow became one of their poster children in the process.

In case you missed it, during the French-language federal leaders’ debate, I asked NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who often speaks about the importance of standing against hate, why he has failed to condemn the ongoing arson and vandalism attacks on Christian places of worship. The attacks have reached unprecedented levels since sensational unmarked grave claims swept the nation in 2021.

“These claims have been disproven by the bands that excavated, and remain unproven by the bands that have not,” I stated, before asking Singh if he would condemn the “rise in acts of hate against Christians today,” and outline what his party would do to help keep Christians safe from hate in Canada.

Given that 53% of Canadians identify as Christian, these church attacks are a real threat to communities, including First Nations. They also use up police resources and correlate with claims that remain unproven four years later. I felt my question was important to millions of Canadians.



The regime media disagreed.

I wasn’t surprised that Singh, who claims to stand against hate when politically convenient, shunned both me and the question.

He dismissed it by claiming he wouldn’t answer because Rebel News “spreads misinformation and disinformation,” a false accusation he has made before without ever providing a single example.

What did surprise me was the behaviour of the other journalists. Some of them clearly despised the fact that Rebel News was accredited, and they heckled me as I posed my question.

“Shut the F*** up,” was just one of the groans I heard from within the media line as I tried to maintain focus and professionalism while scrumming Singh.

But even that abuse paled in comparison to what happened next.

CBC’s Chief Political Correspondent, Rosemary Barton, went on national television and called me a liar.

“Rebel News, in particular, traffics in misinformation, facts, lack of that,” said Barton, “and as you heard in that question, which was woven with some truth and some things that weren’t true. Yes, there have been burnings of Christian Catholic churches. Yes, there have been remains of Indigenous children found in various places around the country, which she misrepresented.”

Except that isn’t true. That was misinformation.

In reality, it’s been nearly four years since over 100 First Nations communities claimed to have discovered unmarked graves tied to residential schools. Despite the federal government handing out hundreds of millions in tax dollars to help investigate, only a handful of bands have excavated or disclosed that they have, and not a single body has been found.

In the case of Kamloops, where it was claimed that a tooth and a rib bone were found on the surface in an area where ground-penetrating radar detected anomalies, we now know the tooth belonged to an animal.

As for the rib bone, the band has yet to confirm whether it is human or animal, nor have they disclosed whether it has been analyzed.

A Saskatchewan band also claims to have found a fragment of a child’s jawbone in the area of a residential school. Unlike in B.C., where the coroner’s office hasn’t been permitted to investigate the Kamloops claims, the Saskatchewan coroners determined that the ancestry of the fragment is unknown, it is historical in nature and thus no further investigation is required.

If Barton had journalistic integrity, she could have walked over to me and asked for clarification—so I could provide the facts she either didn’t know or chose to ignore. Instead, when I politely approached her to inform her she was wrong, she rudely declined to speak with me.

The state broadcaster has since quietly retracted Barton’s misinformation in a brief post on its Corrections and Clarifications page:

“On April 16, during a live broadcast following the French-language federal election leaders' debate on CBC News Network, Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton said, ‘Yes, there have been remains of Indigenous children found in various places across the country...’ As CBC News has reported on multiple occasions, what several Indigenous communities across Canada have discovered on the sites of some former residential schools are potential burial sites or unmarked graves.”

What Barton did to me and Rebel News wasn’t journalism. It was character assassination broadcasted on the taxpayers’ dime, during what the CBC itself called a debate with historically high viewership, and shared in recaps across social media.

Not once has Rosemary Barton or the CBC reached out to hear my side. Not once have they apologized. They are not following their own Journalistic Standards and Practices.

That’s why I need your help.

If you value the journalism I bring you and want to help me clear my name, please join our respectful email campaign here. Given the seriousness of their mischaracterization, we’re calling on CBC Editor-in-Chief Brodie Fenlon and Ombudsman Maxime Bertrand to investigate Ms. Rosemary Barton’s conduct and issue a proper video retraction and apology.

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.