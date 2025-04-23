Dear Reader,

As noted by Blacklocks Reporter:

Media including the CBC left Canadian Jews “ostracized and marginalized” by normalizing anti-Semitic themes in news coverage, B’nai Brith Canada said yesterday [April 7]. The advocacy group’s Annual Audit Of Anti-Semitic Incidents for the first time faulted media as “megaphones for terrorist propaganda.”

“Media outlets across the country have become active participants in the spread of disinformation, the normalization of anti-Semitism and the justification of violence against Jews,” said the Annual Audit. “From newsrooms to taxpayer-funded broadcasters, from online media platforms to the entertainment industry, Canadian media institutions became megaphones for terrorist propaganda, sanitizers of anti-Semitic rhetoric and manufacturers of sympathy for extremists.”

B’nai Brith counted 6,219 anti-Semitic incidents last year, “the most ever recorded in the history of our Audit,” it said. The “new low for Canadian society” followed Hamas’ 2023 killing and kidnapping of Jews in Israel including eight Canadians, it said.

“Damage done to Canada’s Jewish community has been undeniable,” said the Annual Audit. “Jewish Canadians have been directly harmed by media coverage of the post-October 7 conflict. They have been left feeling ostracized and marginalized by the biased coverage. The constant and undue criticism of Israel has amplified the pain and sorrow felt by Canadian Jews.”

CBC News was faulted by name.

“Canadian media outlets referred to Hamas terrorists as militants while portraying Israel’s defensive actions as genocidal acts of aggression,” said the report. “The CBC and other outlets continued to actively spread terrorist propaganda.”

CBC coverage prompted 4,785 public complaints in 2023, a 45 percent increase year over year, by official estimate. “The shocking attacks by Hamas inside Israel and the massive response by Israel inside Gaza that followed were far and away the biggest source of complaints about CBC’s journalism,” then-Ombudsman Jack Nagler wrote last June 14.

Nagler said CBC News coverage left “room for improvement” after editors insisted on referring to Hamas attackers as “militants,” not “terrorists.” Hamas or Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamiya has been blacklisted in Canada as a terrorist organization since 2002.

Examples of poor coverage included a 2023 CBC Radio broadcast on its flagship newscast World Report that characterized the killing of Jews as a “surprise attack by Hamas militants” resulting in casualties to both sides as “Israeli airstrikes pounded the Gaza Strip.” Wrote Nagler: “The language throughout is antiseptic as though this had been a normal clash between two rival military forces.”

Members of the Commons heritage committee also complained CBC News was slow to correct an October 17, 2023 story that falsely claimed Israeli rockets had destroyed a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds. The Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza was destroyed by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

“Right now there is a war taking place in Gaza,” Conservative MP Rachael Harder (Lethbridge, Alta.) told the committee. “The CBC has determined to cover it from one angle.”

By Staff