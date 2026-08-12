According to Clayton Demaine, the CBC reported on a self-described human rights tribunal called the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) that supposedly investigated Canada’s Indian Residential School system but failed to note that the tribunal is symbolic and lacks legal authority.

Two CBC stories also failed to mention that the lead prosecutor has a suspended law licence and that one of the judges has a conflict of interest.

Still, the CBC defended its reporting, stating that readers understand the distinction between a state-sanctioned tribunal and a community-led forum.

How readers can understand that distinction when the PPT behaves as if it’s a formal state-recognized body is not examined by the CBC.

The first of two CBC pieces about the PPT’s deliberations can be found here.

The second story can be found here.

One of Nina Green’s several critiques of the PPT’s take on Canada’s Indian Residential School system will be posted here tomorrow.

Extracts from the Juno News story appear below.

A CBC report on a self-described human rights tribunal led by an activist with a suspended law licence failed to note that the proceeding was purely symbolic and carried no legal authority.

Clayton DeMaine

Juno News

May 31, 2026

The CBC is standing by its reporting on a self-described human rights tribunal that is “indicting” the Canadian government for alleged abuses and “genocide” in the residential school system, despite failing to note that the group’s lead prosecutor has a suspended law licence and that the organization has no legal authority in Canada.

The [first] article, written by CBC reporter Joy SpearChief-Morris, profiles an activist group known as the “Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal” and its “trial” of Canada’s residential school system.

The report states that “seven international judges” would be “hearing evidence” during the proceeding as part of an investigation into missing Indigenous children and alleged “unmarked burials” associated with residential schools.

The hearing comes five years after the reported discovery of potential unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. On May 27, 2021, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced that a preliminary investigation had identified what were believed to be the remains of 215 children who attended the school.

Despite millions of dollars of public funding for the band to excavate, no bodies have been found to date. Three years after the alleged discovery, the Kamloops Band later changed its verbiage to note that the confirmation was of “215 anomalies” being detected in the soil.

The article notes that the Permanent People’s Tribunal is an “independent international court of opinion” which investigates human rights abuses.

Despite being an activist group, the article notes these members of the public as “judges,” as part of a “tribunal” who are “indicting” the Canadian government.

The Oxford Dictionary defines a tribunal as “a type of court with the authority to deal with a particular problem or disagreement.”

The article notes that Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada told CBC that the federal government was not participating in the proceedings.

“The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal is an independent, non-governmental initiative, and the Government of Canada is not participating in the proceedings,” Pascal Laplante, a spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, told Juno News. “We will continue working with Indigenous partners to support education, commemoration, and community-led healing initiatives for Survivors, families, and future generations.”

The activist troupe, being a “court of opinion” and being without the cooperation of any government body, holds no authority. A look at the Ontario Law Society website reveals that the lead “prosecutor” in the case Christa Big Canoe currently holds a “suspended” law licence in Ontario.

Chuck Thompson, a spokesperson for the state broadcaster, stood by CBC’s reporting.

“CBC News regularly reports on unofficial, symbolic, or grassroots bodies that use traditional legal terminology such as ‘tribunals,’ ‘judges,’ or ‘prosecutors’ to frame their proceedings and draw attention to historical or ongoing grievances,” he told Juno News.

On the group’s website, “Our-Truths.com,” the activist group claims it is an independent and “impartial investigation.”

Unlike legal proceedings, however, at least one of the “judges” has written extensively about the subject of the “tribunal’s” investigation.

Andrew Woolford, one of the group’s judges, has already concluded, for example, that the residential school system must be viewed through the lens of genocide and that the system was an act of genocide.

“Genocide, understood as the destruction of group life rather than lives within a group, is, under these terms, the broader background of the residential school experience and therefore a crucial point of discussion for the TRC,” he said in a paper for the University of Manitoba



When asked about the CBC’s lack of noting that at least one of the judges has an apparent conflict of interest that would likely not be tolerated in an official court of law, Thompson argued that assemblies like this are often filled with experts with well-documented viewpoints and that CBC’s readers inherently understand this.

“Individuals’ apparent conflicts of interest in being impartial on the topic. Assemblies like this often include experts or advocates with well-documented public viewpoints,” he told Juno News. “Our audience understands the distinction between a state-sanctioned judicial body and a community-led forum designed to examine systemic issues.”

“From the organization’s name - the Permanent People’s Tribunal - to our description of it as an ‘independent international court of opinion,’ to the fact that, as we have reported, ‘Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada has said the Government of Canada will not be participating in the proceedings,’ our reporting on the Permanent People’s Tribunal and its hearings this week has been fair, accurate and balanced, in line with our Journalistic Standards and Practices,” Thompson said.

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