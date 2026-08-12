REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
2h

The “evidence” produced by the PPT did not include the “15-25,000, maybe more” missing children Murray Sinclair claimed, or the 50,000 claimed by Kevin Annett. In fact it didn’t discover even one “missing” and secretly buried child. It was simply a rehash of the MMIGW inquiry that basically found that indigenous men were assaulting and murdering indigenous women in large numbers

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
29m

Of they course did...... CBC...Canada's Bullshit Channel...

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