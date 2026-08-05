REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Grube's avatar
Grube
2h

Those trying to prevent the calling for absolute truth in the stories of residential schools as well as the 2021 fantastical claims of children’s graves as well as the the upping of possibly 3000 children dead in those schools to 6000 dead — need to be prosecuted. As opposed to those who seek the actual truth based on that well known commodity — provable facts.

I realize that approach may not consider “feelings” and possible aboriginal ways of perception, but anyone calling for denying truth should indeed be prosecuted. The tables need to be turned on those hiding the truth. Very soon.

If serious and confirmed evidence of graves of the nature described in 2021 are proven as fact then so be it. In the meantime the desperation by native leaders to stop any further investigations of these egregiously-laid charges of killings should be seen for what they appear to be. Attempts to stop real truths from coming out.

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Kim Jarvis's avatar
Kim Jarvis
3h

Extremely comprehensive report. Thank you, Michelle.

Every time someone tries to compare the Residential Schools with the Holocaust, I can feel my blood pressure going up. It's reprehensible. And so little pushback (except from wonderful people like Michelle). I'm 100% positive this lack of pushback is related to the war on Jewish people from the 'red, green & brown alliance'. We need to make it stop.

https://macdonaldlaurier.ca/united-in-hate-the-unlikely-red-green-brown-alliance-behind-rising-antisemitism-in-canada-sheryl-saperia-and-ches-w-parsons/

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