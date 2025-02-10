Dear Reader,

I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

As William Barclay argues below, although Prime Minister Trudeau has repeatedly declared himself to be a champion of diversity and all oppressed peoples, it has become readily apparent since October 7, 2023 that the Trudeau government is fundamentally unconcerned with the plight of Canada’s eternally vilified people — the Jews. Until a new government is installed in Canada’s Parliament, Jews will inevitably remain under attack.

What makes the Government of Canada so timid?

In the face of a recent noisy pro-Palestinian protest, the PMO apparently told the police to stand down and cancelled the event they were there to secure. Just one example of the Government of Canada's feeble response to anti-semitism. Depressingly, writer William Barclay offers, many more Courtesy CBC

William Barclay

Western Standard

January 20, 2025

After over a year of brutal conflict, the terrorist organization, Hamas, and the state of Israel have finally agreed to a ceasefire. However, the ceasefire has been achieved far too late for Canada’s Jewish community.

Since the most recent outbreak of the Israel-Palestine Conflict on October 7th 2023, the Trudeau government has casually embraced antisemitism within Canadian society and permitted Canada’s Jewish community to become urgently oppressed and endangered, in a blatant attempt to curry political support from the Muslim community in Canada.

Therefore, although global leaders have already started to celebrate the tentative ceasefire in the Middle East, hatred still surges happily throughout Canadian society and it is now more critical than ever for Canada’s leaders and lawmakers to attend Canada’s Jewish community and combat the antisemitism that now rages in Canada.

In truth, until a new government is installed in Canada’s Parliament, Jews will remain brutally oppressed and endangered in Canada.

Since October 7th 2023, Canada’s Jewish community has been systematically deprived of its right to ‘free speech’ and violently precluded from freely participating in Canadian society.

For instance, on university and college campuses across Canada, such as McGill University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Toronto, and Concordia University, pro-Palestinian protestors have been permitted to violently attack, harass, and silence Jewish students and staff, as well as any person or group that expresses even mild pro-Israel sentiments and perspectives.

In addition, in major cities across Canada, such as Montreal and Toronto, pro-Israel rallies and innocent Jewish people have been mercilessly attacked by pro-Palestinian protestors and anti-Israel demonstrations. In fact, when a mob of pro-Palestinian demonstrators stumbled upon a pro-Israel rally at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, a young Jewish woman was immediately captured by the extremists and savagely kicked in the head until she was rendered near comatose.

Moreover, antisemitic hate-crime has been permitted to skyrocket throughout Canadian society, and Jewish people across Canada are now frequently forced to endure grotesque violence and explicit terrorism.

For example, antisemitic hate-crime has skyrocketed by 670% over the past year alone and violent antisemitic hate-crime, in particular, has increased by 208% over the past two years. Furthermore, 82% of Canada’s Jews have now been terrorized and live in abject fear within the Canadian state.

And it’s no wonder why: Gunshots have been fired into multiple Jewish schools and numerous prominent synagogues and schools across Canada have been firebombed.

In addition, countless innocent Jewish people, men, women, and children alike, have been viciously attacked, and over 100 Jewish organizations, institutes, and communities across Canada were recently targeted with a bomb threat that explicitly stated “you will all end up in a pool of blood…This will be your last day on earth.”

In fact, it has become commonplace for mobs of openly hostile pro-Palestinian protestors and anti-Israeli bigots to invade Jewish neighbourhoods and target locations that are fundamental to Canada’s Jewish community with violent antisemitism and calls to genocide the Jewish people.

Even the Trudeau government itself has openly reinforced a wide variety of antisemitic tropes and helped to re-entrench antisemitism in Canada.

For example, in March, the Trudeau government ratified a discriminatory motion in Canada’s House of Commons that baselessly implicated the state of Israel in the genocide of the Palestinian people and falsely indicted the state of Israel for the “…continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians.” In fact, although the emphatically biased motion pointedly indicted the state of Israel at various junctures, the motion failed to at all call upon Hamas to cease its perennial slaughter of Jewish civilians and its torture of innocent Jewish women, men, and children alike

Furthermore, the Trudeau government has shamelessly supported various organizations that openly participate in the terrorization of the Jewish community. For instance, the Trudeau government has continued to fund and support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), despite the fact that UN Watch has categorically exposed UNRWA as an enthusiastic vector for antisemitic terrorism and complicit in the October 7th massacre in Israel.

In addition, immediately after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau declared that he would unequivocally “…‘abide by’ [the] rulings of the International Criminal Court…” and even arrest Israel’s Prime Minister on Canadian soil, despite the fact that, since 2015, his own government has permitted countless convicted terrorists and people with intimate connections to terrorist organizations that seek to genocide the Jewish people, such as Samidoun and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), to migrate within the Canadian state and openly promote their own hellish, brutally antisemitic ideology.

Despite the fact that Hamas and the state of Israel have finally agreed to a ceasefire, the battle for the sanctity and dignity of Jewish life rages on here at home.

Although Prime Minister Trudeau has repeatedly declared himself to be a champion of diversity and all oppressed peoples, since October 7th 2023, it has become readily apparent that the Trudeau government is fundamentally unconcerned with the plight of Canada’s Jews. Until a new government is installed in Canada’s Parliament, Jews will inevitably remain endangered in Canada.

William Barclay is a political theorist and private consultant, as well as a Contributor for Young Voices. William’s work has been published by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, Palgrave-Macmillan, The Hill Times, and the Journal of Liberty and International Affairs, among others. Follow William on Twitter/X @WillBarclayBBC.