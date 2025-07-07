REAL Indigenous Report

Ian Dale
6h

It is really sad that so much of the hateful mythology surrounding the residential schools has even contaminated the outlook of an organization which should be combatting misinformation and not promulgating it, the Canadian Constitution Foundation.

John Brodie
5h

I got the strap when I was in grade 6 and that was a public school c1956.

