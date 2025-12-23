Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Many Muslims claim that their Islamic belief system is a religion of peace, even falsely claiming that the Arabic word Islam means “peace” in English when, in fact, it means “submission,” particularly submission to Allah, the Muslim god, whose prophet, Mohammed, waged war repeatedly against those who rejected his message. This violent tendency is still alive today, as the following piece written by William Barclay, an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, clearly reveals.

How Islamist terror, migrant crime, and EU open-borders policies are eroding Europe’s security and Christian heritage.

Islamic terrorism. Image courtesy of Jamestown Federation

Western Standard

December 19, 2025

William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert.

Recently, various historic Christmas markets and festivals across Europe have become a focal point for Islamic extremism and terrorist attacks.

For instance, in Germany and France, Christmas markets must now be fortified within concrete barriers and protected by “a large police presence” due to the looming outbreak of Islamic terrorism and vehicular slaughter.

And yet, the assault on Europe’s Christian heritage is merely one ominous symptom of a far greater disease that now menaces all of The Continent.

Unfortunately, it is clear that, throughout the modern era, countless European states have become violently destabilized and plagued by national insecurity, due to the fact that the European Union (EU)’s hyper-liberal migration policies have permitted a slew of illicit migrants from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to migrate within the EU under the pretense that they are legitimate immigrants and ‘seeking asylum.’

Firstly, illicit migrants from the Middle East and North Africa have inundated Europe with sexual assault and violent crime throughout the modern era.

For example, in 2023, MENA migrants and asylum seekers were responsible for 77% of all rape in Paris. In fact, migrants in major French cities, such as Paris, have consistently been responsible for 70% of all violent robberies and over 75% of all thefts, despite the fact that they comprise only 15-20% of the total population. In addition, although migrants comprise only “~15 percent of Germany’s population, they accounted for a record 41 percent of all crimes in 2023.”

Furthermore, in Sweden, “58 percent of those suspect[ed] for total crime on reasonable grounds are migrants,” and “Regarding murder, manslaughter, and attempted murder, the figures are 73 percent, while the proportion of robbery is 70 percent.” In fact, a landmark study by Lund University recently confirmed that “Nearly two-thirds of convicted rapists in Sweden are migrants or second-generation immigrants.”

Moreover, illicit migrants from the Middle East and North Africa have imported a brutal species of Islamic terrorism and extremism within various European states.

For instance, in Germany, 51 MENA migrants were arrested and charged with terrorism over the course of 2023 alone. In addition, from 2014-2024, the German nation was forced to endure 19 major Islamic terrorist attacks, and the German Ministry of the Interior’s Annual Report for the Protection of the Constitution has quietly revealed that Germany is currently inhabited by a diverse array of radical Islamic organizations, such as Milli Gorus, Al-Qaeda, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Furthermore, over the past decade, France has been forced to endure 53 major terrorist attacks, and nearly 30 innocent French people have been murdered by Islamic terrorists every year. In fact, the French state has thwarted six serious terrorist attacks over the past year alone, and the City of Paris was recently forced to cancel its historic “New Year’s Eve fête along the iconic Champs-Élysées,” due to the looming threat of “migrant violence” and “severe security risks from potential terror threats.”

Finally, illicit migrants from the Middle East and North Africa have established violent Islamic enclaves and ‘no-go zones’ in countless EU states and major cities throughout Europe.

For example, one leaked internal report indicates that Germany is currently afflicted by 44 no-go zones and warns that the German police are “…no longer be able to guarantee public order in the long term.” In addition, Rainer Wendt, the Chairman of Germany’s largest police union, has explicitly stated that Germany is now “…facing a challenge that is unprecedented in post-war history,” and that “The risk of collapse is very real…If no action is taken, Sharia law will prevail instead of the constitution.”

Furthermore, France’s General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) itself has been forced to concede that over 150 districts in France are “…in possession of the Islamists,” and, according to Alain Chouet, the former Chief of France’s revered Security Intelligence Service, no-go zones exist “…in 859 cities and [house] 4 million people…or 6 percent of the total population of France.” In fact, huge swathes of historic French cities, such as Marseille, Paris, Amiens, and Roubaix, have become bitterly anarchic, violent, strongholds of radical Islamic ideology, as well as utterly inaccessible to the French state.

Unfortunately, it is evident that the assault on France’s Christmas markets and attack on Europe’s Christian heritage is only the echo of a menace that now afflicts all of the European continent.

Sadly, it is clear that throughout the modern era, countless European states have become violently destabilized and plagued by national insecurity due to the fact that the European Union (EU)’s hyper-liberal migration policies have permitted a slew of illicit migrants from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to migrate within the EU under the pretense that they are legitimate immigrants and ‘seeking asylum.’

More importantly, it is readily apparent that the torrent of illegal migrants from the Middle East and North Africa will inevitably continue to inundate Europe with violent insecurity and terror until every nation in Europe decisively rejects the EU’s inadequate, hyper-liberal migration policies and expels every Islamic extremist and illicit migrant from within its society.

William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert.

Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayBBC.

Western Standard Guest Columnist

© westernstandard 2025