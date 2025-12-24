Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

According to the following Juno News story, pro-Palestinian demonstrators targeted Indigo stores in Toronto and Montreal, disrupting operations during the last busy shopping weekend before Christmas. The protests, part of a long-standing boycott campaign against Indigo’s Jewish CEO Heather Reisman’s support for a charity aiding Israeli soldiers, have sparked debate about the line between peaceful protest and harassment.

December 22, 2025

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators targeted Indigo Books locations in Toronto and Montreal over the weekend, staging loud and disruptive protests that critics say crossed the line from political expression into harassment and intimidation.

The protests are part of a boycott campaign tied to Indigo CEO Heather Reisman and her support for a registered charity that provides scholarships to lone soldiers serving in the Israeli military. Organizers argue the charity encourages foreign enlistment, while opponents say the demonstrations unfairly target a Jewish-owned business and members of the public with no connection to the conflict.

Former federal immigration minister and ex–Alberta premier Jason Kenney weighed in on the protests, calling for demonstrators to be arrested, charged, and investigated for possible terrorist links.

Lawyer and independent journalist Caryma Sa’d joins Marc Patrone to explain why Indigo has become a recurring target, how the demonstrations unfolded in multiple cities, and where the line should be drawn between peaceful protest and conduct that may warrant police intervention under existing public-order laws.

