The following complimentary piece written by Quinton Amundson is based on a recent study by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute revealing a dramatic rise in arsons targeting religious institutions in Canada, particularly in areas with large indigenous populations. The study’s author, Edgardo Sepulveda, highlights the low solve rate for these incidents and p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.