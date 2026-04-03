Please find brief excerpts from a Globe and Mail opinion piece below by Joseph T. Robertson, a retired judge of the New Brunswick Court of Appeal. Prior to that appointment, he was a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal and a professor with the Faculty of Law at the University of New Brunswick.

According to Robertson, the Cowichan decision in B.C. granted a declaration of aboriginal title over privately owned lands, a departure from established Supreme Court doctrine. This decision creates legal uncertainty for landowners and contradicts the principle that competing title claims cannot coexist. In contrast, Robertson shows the Wolastoqey decision in New Brunswick adhered to the Supreme Court’s doctrine, focusing on compensation rather than declarations of title over private lands.

A residence along No. 6 Road bordered by farmland, left, and Country Meadows Golf Course, right, fall within the boundaries of a Cowichan Nation Aboriginal title claim. Comparing this with a separate claim in New Brunswick underscores how unsettled the law has become.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Of the two recent rulings to redraw the boundaries of Aboriginal title – the Cowichan decision in B.C., and the Wolastoqey decision in New Brunswick – only one applies precedent

Joseph T. Robertson

Globe and Mail

March 26, 2026

The British Columbia Supreme Court’s decision in Cowichan v. Canada (Attorney General) has drawn national attention, and rightly so. For the first time, a Canadian court has granted a declaration of Aboriginal title over privately owned (fee simple) lands, raising important questions for property law in British Columbia and beyond.

But at the same time, the more recent decision of the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in J.D. Irving Ltd. v. Wolastoqey Nation ruled quite differently: that the private lands held by Western New Brunswick timber companies were not subject to declarations of Aboriginal title. These two decisions underscore just how unsettled the law has become in this country.

These decisions matter not only to the legal community, but to ordinary landowners and Canadians at large. We need to understand each ruling to understand the trajectory of Canadian law’s engagement with reconciliation. And in doing so, it’s clear that the rulings in fact point in just one direction, because Cowichan can be sustained only by rewriting the Supreme Court’s settled doctrine of Aboriginal title, while Wolastoqey, with one severable modification, remains faithful to it. Of the two decisions, only Wolastoqey offers an approach that is legally sound and clear in its application.

Cowichan and Wolastoqey ultimately present a choice between two conceptions of the law of Aboriginal title: one that preserves coherence and certainty, and one that does not. Wolastoqey demonstrates that proven wrongs can be addressed through compensation and negotiation without unsettling land titles or distorting the doctrine of Aboriginal title; Cowichan does the opposite. In a legal system bound by Supreme Court precedent, reconciliation is advanced not by rewriting the law, but by faithfully applying it.