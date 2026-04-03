REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Bonny Byzuk's avatar
Bonny Byzuk
3d

The cowichan are not being truthful, was it not them that evicted those people living in trailer park?? They had other lands to "develop", but , no, the trailer park was the "choice". What does that say????? Burn your house, sorry, and move.

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Robert stephen Higgins's avatar
Robert stephen Higgins
3d

I wrote an essay that contests the outrageous decision by the BC court. It is titled "The Furor Over land Ownership" and points out the error in the idea that Amerindian tribes own the land their ancestors occupied.

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