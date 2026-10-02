In the hard-hitting piece below, Larke Newell criticizes the Coastal First Nations organization, claiming that it is a well-funded activist group rather than a representative authority. He alleges that the organization, led by Roseanne Casimir, Chief of the Kamloops Indian Band, misused funds allocated to recover remains from the Kamloops Residential School while obstructing energy development projects like pipelines.

In short, Coastal First Nations is not a band or collection of bands. Its original name is the Great Bear Initiative Society, and it is based in Vancouver at the corner of Granville and West Hastings. And it got its seed money from wealthy left-wing, anti-oil American foundations such as the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation and the Tides Foundation.

Newell also suggests that the organization’s actions have caused harm to indigenous families and the country as a whole.​

Larke Newell

Druthers

January 1, 2026

Horror, revulsion, and shame exploded throughout Canada in the aftermath of the alleged gruesome discovery of 215 buried indigenous children at the former Kamloops Residential School. The opinions of other countries followed suit.

As a result, vengeance was swift, although neither legal nor logical, in the form of vandalism and arson towards churches throughout Canada.

The government initially allocated $7.9 million and later increased it to $12.1 million to the local First Nation [Kamloops indian Band] for the recovery of the remains. Eventually, that amount grew to $320 million nationwide.

Now, five years later, no confirmed remains or forensic evidence have been forthcoming. In fact, shockingly, not one shovel of dirt has been turned. Initial funding allocated for excavation, archival research, and site security was diverted: $405,000 for administration, $37,500 for marketing, $100,000 for the employment of two trauma counsellors for six months, and $54,000 for travel. In blatant disregard for the task at hand, $532,000 was used for publicists, architects, and engineers for long-term projects, including a museum, a Healing Centre, and a nursing home for indigenous elders. No remains or body parts, no forensic evidence, no transparency whatsoever.

Fueled by public outrage, the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations attempted to obtain information on the excavation project but was rebuffed. Finally, the information was obtained from the Information Commissioner.

At the core of this issue is a fundamental misrepresentation. Contrary to mainstream media reports and insinuations, Coastal First Nations is not what it claims to be. It is a well-funded activist group, not a band or bands. Its original name is the Great Bear Initiative Society, and it is based in Vancouver at the corner of Granville and West Hastings. It got its seed money from wealthy left-wing, anti-oil American foundations such as the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation and the Tides Foundation.

At the centre of this episode is Roseanne Casimir, chief of the Kamloops Indian Band. She has done more harm to both the band and Canada’s reputation than anyone and has destroyed any foreseeable chance of healing for indigenous Canadians. This is the woman who, on May 27, 2021, announced the horrifying scenario of “confirmed” remains of children aged three years and older. Since that fateful day, she has manipulated the government into paying millions of dollars and fraudulently misused those funds. The only media she will invite to her publicity events are mainstream government lapdogs, such as the CBC, thus perpetuating her myth.

Never has she mentioned that the late Liberal cabinet minister and senator Leonard Marchand, Sr. was once a student at the very school she is maligning, and that he had nothing but praise for his time there.

This conduct does not exist in isolation. It reflects the broader activist infrastructure, funding networks, and political strategies employed by the Coastal First Nations organization itself.

Not only should this woman resign, but she must be held accountable for perpetuating this nightmare. As well, she and her band of thieves must be made to repay the millions of dollars they received from taxpayers for excavating that has yet to be carried out.

The same activist network responsible for shaping the Kamloops narrative has also played a central role in obstructing Canada’s energy development.

Unfortunately, this was not the only damage done by this organization. Next on the list is the pipeline debacle. These same left-wing foundations have donated millions to stop all oil and gas production in Canada. For many years, they have sown their seeds and wreaked havoc:

In 2008, they organized a smear against Canada’s tar sands in northern Alberta, as well as demonstrating against the Northern Gateway pipeline project.

In 2014, the executive director of Coastal First Nations threatened the project with indigenous resistance. What many did not realize is that most of the indigenous communities along the proposed route supported the pipeline. This subterfuge is ongoing. Curiously, both this activist group and the B.C. government believe that they have veto power over the building of a pipeline. However, in actuality, the law states that this is not true. They have no say whatsoever in the matter.

Once again, the mainstream media is continuing to push the narrative that all First Nations people are against any resource development projects, but this is patently untrue. Not a word is mentioned about this, and the indigenous people who try to speak up are simply ignored.

The passage of DRIPA, or the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, introduced what is effectively a claim that all Canadian land—especially that in BC—is owned by First Nations bands and must be returned to them. Consequently, no one can develop or do anything on said lands without their permission, while government funding is treated as unlimited and ongoing. This has created an untenable situation, prompting virtue-signalling ideologues and instigators such as BC Premier David Eby to call for a repeal, but the chiefs and council—once again aided by the Coastal First Nations group—respond with fierce and uncompromising threats.

In conclusion, this group of well-paid activists has inflicted horrific pain on the indigenous families involved in the residential school fiasco by perpetuating a terrible scam. The pipeline holdup and the land grab are more of the same, with dire results for the country.

Further information can be found in the book Grave Error by C.P. Champion and Tom Flanagan, and in the documentary film Making a Killing by Dallas Brodie and others, available on YouTube.