REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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James Balkwill's avatar
James Balkwill
Oct 2

This article is the truth which can be easily verified. It’s sad and tragic all at the same time that many Canadians continual to live as sheep allowing themselves to be fed heaping spoonful’s of manipulation and lies.

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Dougald Lamont's avatar
Dougald Lamont
Oct 2

This is yet another blatantly inaccurate article, with many errors, but this is the central one:

Casimir doesn't lead Coastal First Nations

The newsletter's intro says Coastal First Nations is "led by Roseanne Casimir." It isn't, and the article's main move, blaming one "activist network" for both Kamloops and the pipeline fight, depends on that link.

Coastal First Nations: is an alliance of First Nations in the Great Bear Rainforest on B.C.'s North and Central Coast and Haida Gwaii: Wuikinuxv, Heiltsuk, Kitasoo/Xaixais, Nuxalk, Gitga'at, Metlakatla, Old Massett, Skidegate and the Council of the Haida Nation. Its CEO has been Christine Smith-Martin.

Who Casimir is: She is Kúkpi7 (chief) of Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc, which is in Kamloops, in the South Interior, and a member of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council. It's an inland nation hundreds of kilometres from the coast, with no connection to Coastal First Nations.

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So the claim that "the same activist network responsible for shaping the Kamloops narrative" also blocked pipelines has nothing behind it.

These are readily verifiable claims that a responsible journalist, and a responsible academic, would admit and withdraw.

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