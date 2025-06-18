Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Subscribers who don’t want to receive posts about this issue can unsubscribe from this new section in either of two ways:

1. Click "unsubscribe" at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

COMMENT & VIDEO: Greta Thunberg deported

Israel ''did an illegal act by kidnapping us,'' says childish 22-year-old media star Greta Thunberg.

Israel says it has deported Swedish drama queen and climate extremist Greta Thunberg, a day after the Gaza-bound aid boat she and 11 other people were on was intercepted by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean.

According to the Israeli foreign ministry, Thunberg departed Tel Aviv on the morning of Tuesday, June 10, after she agreed to be deported.

Thunberg wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, a provocative symbol of resistance to the existence of the State of Israel

Upon arriving at an airport in Paris on her way home to Sweden, climate change zealot Thunberg accused Israel of illegally kidnapping her and other activists on the boat while they were in international waters.

France said five of the six French citizens detained alongside her had refused to sign their deportation orders and would now be subject to judicial proceedings.

Thunberg arrives in Paris. Reuters

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), the activist group operating the yacht The Madleen, has demanded the immediate release of everyone detained.

The vessel was intercepted early on Monday while the activists tried to deliver a "symbolic" amount of aid to Gaza in defiance of Israel's maritime blockade.

The Israeli foreign ministry dismissed it as a "selfie yacht," and announced in a post on X on Monday night that the passengers had been transferred to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport following the vessel's arrival at the port of Ashdod on Monday night.

"Speaking to reporters at Charles de Gaulle airport, the self-important Thunberg said Israel had committed "an illegal act by kidnapping us on international waters and against our will, bringing us to Israel, keeping us in the bottom of the boat, not letting us getting out and so on."

She added: "But that is not the real story here, the real story is that there is a genocide going on in Gaza, and a systematic starvation following the siege and blockade now, which is leading to food, medicine, water — that are desperately needed to get into Gaza - is prevented from doing so."

Such inflammatory rhetoric has no factual grounds.

The Israeli foreign ministry has insisted the blockade was “consistent with international law,” and that unauthorized attempts to breach it were “dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts.”

Israel's foreign ministry said the aid, which includes baby formula and medicine, would be transferred to Gaza “through real humanitarian channels.”

When the Madleen set sail from Italy on 1 June, the FFC said it was "carrying humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct defiance of Israel's illegal and genocidal blockade". The Israeli foreign ministry called it a "gimmick", while Israel has rejected accusations of genocide.

On Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the maritime blockade was necessary to prevent the smuggling of weapons to Hamas.

Israel and Egypt imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Gaza when Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007 by ousting its rivals, a year after winning legislative elections.

Israel stopped all deliveries of humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to Gaza on 2 March this year and resumed its military offensive two weeks later, collapsing a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

It said the steps were meant to put pressure on the group to release the hostages still held in Gaza.

Israel is now prioritizing distribution through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which it backs along with the US. The UN and other aid groups are refusing to co-operate with the new system, saying it contravenes the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence, as if “the UN and other aid groups” are neutral to the existence of the State of Israel.

It has been 20 months since Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to the unprecedented Hamas-led cross-border terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

Thunberg’s juvenile publicity stunt sure deserves parodying, so here’s one such parody, a video mocking her attempted invasion of Israel: