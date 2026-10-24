REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Russell Banta's avatar
Russell Banta
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Governments routinely transfer surplus properties to various entities. For example,110 acres of the BC Provincial Capital Commission Lands comprising 20 properties were sold off by Colliers International following the disillusion of the Provincial Capital Commission to help balance the budget.

One hundred, sixty four government properties province-wide including school, hospitals, and lots were sold in BC since 2013.

In response to the “two simple questions:where does this stop and when did the voters ever have a chance to say what they thought of it?” Land transfers will probably never stop because governments are buying and selling property all the time; and this article demonstrates that voters can have their say whenever they like.

The value of the transfers to First Nations will likely be integral to the calculations of comprehensive agreements.

If, as the article says, the Victoria lands will be owned in fee-simple, (not aboriginal title) they may still be under municipal and provincial jurisdictions. The interview seems confused between fee-simple and aboriginal title. They’re very different.

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