Morgan recently faced criticism from indigenous chiefs for truthfully documenting the dire conditions on an unnamed Alberta reserve. Morgan’s videos highlighted the reserve's lack of businesses, high unemployment, and welfare dependency, contrasting it with neighbouring communities. Despite staying on public roads and avoiding resident interviews, Morgan was served undeserved trespass notices, which he refused to pay, sparking a debate on the future of the reserve system.​