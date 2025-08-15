On the other side of the paywall, don’t miss reading Brian Giesbrecht’s outstanding take on editorial writer Cory Morgan’s call for the dismantling of Canada’s indigenous apartheid system.
Morgan recently faced criticism from indigenous chiefs for truthfully documenting the dire conditions on an unnamed Alberta reserve. Morgan’s videos highlighted the reserve's lack of businesses, high unemployment, and welfare dependency, contrasting it with neighbouring communities. Despite staying on public roads and avoiding resident interviews, Morgan was served undeserved trespass notices, which he refused to pay, sparking a debate on the future of the reserve system.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.