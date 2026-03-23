Gifted legal scholar Peter Best criticizes the children of two prominent Indigenous figures, William Wuttunee and Robert Carney, for disowning their fathers’ legacies. Wuttunee, an advocate for racial equality and the end of the Indian Reserve system, was ostracized by the indigenous community. His daughter, Wanda, in her book, fails to acknowledge his vision of a unified Canada. Similarly, Mark Carney distanced himself from his father’s defence of residential schools, succumbing to political pressure and leaving his father’s legacy tarnished.

Shame on both these children, I say.

Cost of disowning a legacy — why Carney and Wuttunee’s children are getting indigenous politics wrong

Two families, two erased histories — and one national failure to confront the consequences of rejecting elders who challenged racial segregation in Canada.

Indigenous Image courtesy of Indigenous Corporate Training

Peter Best

December 30, 2025

Peter Best is a retired lawyer living in Sudbury, Ontario.

What do children owe their parents? Love, honour, and respect are a good start. But what about parents who were once political figures — does the younger generation owe a duty of care to the beliefs of their forebears?

Two recent cases in Canada highlight the intergenerational conflict at play in Canada over indigenous politics. One concerns Prime Minister Mark Carney and his father, Robert. The other is a recent book on the life of noted Aboriginal thinker William Wuttunee, edited by his daughter, Wanda. In each case, the current generation has let its ancestors down and left all of Canada worse off.