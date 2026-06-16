Joseph Quesnel rightly opines that British Columbia’s Cowichan ruling highlights a province-wide property rights crisis in B.C., stemming from the province’s early abandonment of treaty-making with Indigenous nations. Clearly, this uncertainty affects all British Columbians, creating a land ownership crisis that threatens homeowners, investors, and indigenous communities alike.

Quesnel argues that resolving outstanding aboriginal title claims through modern treaties is crucial for establishing clear land ownership and enabling economic activity. What he carefully ignores, however, is that overlapping indigenous claims to B.C. by different indigenous peoples totals at least 80 percent of its land mass (see https://duckduckgo.com/?q=overlapping+indigenous+claims+to+BC+land+mass&t=newext&atb=v322-1&ia=web).

This overlap reflects the mobile lifeways of pre- and early post-contact indigenous people, highlighting a seemingly irreconcilable clash between transitory indigenous occupation and permanent fee-simple ownership.

Widespread overlap is the understandable result of the hunting, trapping, and fishing traditional lifeways of all of BC’s indigenous peoples, ways of surviving employing a Stone Age technology that required periodic movements based on the shifting availability and over-exploitation of local food sources and other resources, exacerbated by thousands of years of inter-tribal warfare in which neighbouring groups displaced, enslaved, eliminated, or assimilated each other in a constant search for resources, glory, status, and power.

The extravagant claims by tiny so-called First Nations to most of the province’s lands muddy these turbulent waters even more.

For more details about these critically important issues, please see my earlier take on them before or after reading Quesnel’s interpretation.

The Cowichan ruling exposes a province-wide property rights breakdown that threatens homeowners, investors, and Indigenous communities alike.

Western Standard

May 1, 2026

The ongoing feud over property rights that the Cowichan ruling triggered creates neither a “White” problem nor an “Indian” problem — it generates a land certainty crisis that threatens every British Columbian.

Most of the rhetoric out there avoids that, but some of it treads onto racial grounds or carries those undertones, whether conscious or unconscious.

This framing deliberately echoes Canada’s historical “Indian problem” characterization — the persistent notion that indigenous people caused trouble when they resisted Western values and rejected individual property rights. Indigenous communities counter with their own “government problem” — centuries of broken promises, abandoned treaty obligations, and policies that consistently favoured settlers over First Nations’ rights.

Both perspectives hold truth, but racial framings obscure the real issue: uncertain land ownership that affects all British Columbians.

The Cowichan decision exposes how British Columbia’s early abandonment of treaty-making planted a legal time bomb. The province stopped negotiating with indigenous nations, yet courts later ruled that Aboriginal title survived government neglect. Judges now apply these findings retroactively, invalidating historical Crown grants and creating property market chaos.