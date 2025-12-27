Necessary critique of “ How museums can respond to residential schools ”

Hymie Rubenstein

REAL Indigenous Report

December 27, 2027

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture repainted, every statue and street and building renamed, every date altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” (George Orwell, “1984”)

A reader’s comment to a recent post of mine that incorporated this quote from Orwell’s famous work, “1984,” came to mind when I was just sent an October 12, 2023, piece from the British Columbia Museums Association (BCMA) titled How Museums Can Respond to Residential School Denialism that I was not familiar with.

This voluntary Association, whose membership is open to anyone, is highly funded by the Government of Canada, the British Columbia Arts Council, and the Royal BC Museum.

Yes, we all know that museums around the world have gone horribly woke in recent years, but the wokeness promoted by the BCMA nearly gives new meaning to the phrase “going from the sublime to the ridiculous.”

Also, the contents of the BCMA’s statement are just as timely today as they were in October 2023.

The statement’s obligatory but over-the-top land acknowledgment reads:

The BC Museums Association (BCMA) office is located on the traditional, unceded lands of the Lekwungen peoples (Songhees and Xwsepsum Nations). We respect past, present, and future Indigenous stewards and recognize that we are uninvited guests on this territory. As a reflection of the provincial scope of our membership and organization, we recognize that our affiliates occupy the ceded, unceded, and sovereign territories of Nations across what is referred to as British Columbia.

Had these “uninvited guests” never arrived, is there any doubt that B.C.’s indigenous people would still be practicing a Stone Age existence with no literacy, no numeracy, no science, no modern medicine, no advanced technology, no agriculture, no animal husbandry, no urbanization, no abandonment of slavery, and no other features of Western civilization they now strongly embrace?

The BCMA claims it is also committed to JEDI (i.e., “Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion”).

Many readers will recognize that Jedi also refers to a member of a fictional order of warrior monks in the Star Wars universe, known for their ability to harness the mystical power of the Force and serve as guardians of peace and justice.

Is there anything more woke or fundamentally mythical than a Jedi?

Being extraordinarily woke is a sure sign that the BCMA and its Jedi philosophy lack any commitment to truth-telling, as I trust my call-and-response critique, embedded in the text in square brackets and boldface, reveals.

Fortunately, I am freely able to critique this screed because, unlike Winston Smith, I am still a free man, at least until Canada’s version of the Thought Police locks me up.

Winston Smith was George Orwell’s protagonist in his not-so-fictional novel. Smith rewrites history because it’s his job to do so. Hidden away in the Record Department of the Ministry of Truth, he helps the Party, and the omnipresent Big Brother, control the people of Oceania by rewriting or erasing the past.

Winston knows what a good citizen of Oceania must do: show his devotion to Big Brother and the Party; abstain from all so-called vices; and, most importantly, possess no critical thoughts of their own. The new notebook he’s begun to write in is definitely against the rules – in fact, the Thought Police could arrest him just for having it. Yet, as Winston begins to write his own history, a seed of rebellion begins to grow in his heart – one that could have devastating consequences.

In his final and best-known novel, Orwell explores a dystopian future in which a totalitarian government controls the actions, thoughts and even emotions of its citizens, exercising power through control of language and history.

Its lasting popularity is testament to Orwell’s powerful prose and is a passionate political warning for what is going on today in Canada when it comes to controversial indigenous issues like the one discussed below.

Please note that the format of the BCMA’s article could not be captured in the version posted below. It can be accessed here by those who wish to do so.

Note also that little of the last sections of the piece is reproduced here because their Oceania-like political propaganda adds little to my main arguments.

The BCMA’s Jedi piece begins with the following dramatic but infantilizing content warning:

This post contains content about Residential Schools, denialism, and genocide. A note on safety, self-care, and self-regulation. The content covered in this post can be triggering and upsetting. As you read and think about this information, try to pay attention to your body’s cues that you might need to come back to this topic another time. Your well-being is important. If you are an Indian Residential School survivor or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Museums, and all arts, culture, and heritage spaces, have a critical role to play in confronting residential school denialism.

This post is the first of a series of resources the BC Museums Association is developing to support our sector in being prepared to address residential school denialism in all forms – from online comments, to in-person questions, to internal misinformation.

In response to Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc’s announcement of the location of 215 potential unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021, there has been a renewed effort to subvert, manipulate, or outright deny the role of residential schools in the genocide of Indigenous peoples in the lands now known as Canada. Like other forms of mis- and disinformation, residential school denialists seek to undermine society’s understanding of the truth in order to further their own destructive political and social beliefs.

[Hymie: Rubenstein: If the BCMA knew the meaning of the term truth, it would accept that the Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc’s announcement has been thoroughly debunked, as readers of this newsletter have been repeatedly shown in dozens of posts.]

As Dr. Niigaan Sinclair and Dr. Sean Carleton state in their op-ed Residential School Denialism Is on the Rise. What to Know, “Denialism is a barrier to reconciliation… The TRC was clear that reconciliation is not an Indigenous burden but a Canadian responsibility — and an opportunity to build stronger relations with Indigenous peoples.”

[HR: The aim of “reconciliation” is not to “build stronger relations with Indigenous peoples.” Instead, its overarching goal is to extract as much blood-money reparations from the federal and provincial governments as possible based on fraudulent or highly exaggerated charges of Indian Residential School (IRS) harms.]

Non-Indigenous Canadians have a responsibility to confront denialism and as heritage and museum professionals, we have the power to inform public conversations about the past, giving us an obligation to take action.

[HR: Whether coming from powerful professionals or not, misinforming the public is both unethical and reprehensible.]

What is Residential School Denialism?

Residential school denialism, like other forms of genocide denial, can take many forms. Regarding Holocaust denial, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum writes, “The denial of the Holocaust and genocide take many forms, from simply ignoring obvious facts by manipulating the sources, through minimizing the dimensions of genocide, to trivializing and rationalizing genocide by analogy and claiming that it is an acceptable example of the kinds of things that happen in wartime.”

[HR: Equating the Holocaust, which saw the organized murder of six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of other innocent people, to the generally benign and altruistic treatment of children who, unless they were orphans or were abused or neglected at home, attended the IRSs based on the will of their parents or guardians, implicitly and anti-semitically denies the horrific magnitude of the former while grossly slandering the latter. In particular, there is not a single verified case of an IRS student murdered by staff in any of Canada’s IRSs. Some genocide, that!]

Definition

Residential school denialism is defined by scholars Dr. Daniel Heath Justice and Dr. Sean Carleton as “the rejection or misrepresentation of basic facts about residential schooling to undermine truth and reconciliation efforts… in ways that ultimately protect the status quo as well as guilty parties.” (The Walrus)

[HR: Yes, there was some abuse at some schools at some times by some staff, many of whom were convicted and sentenced for sexual and other crimes, but the number of such convictions represented a tiny portion of all employees and other IRS personnel.]

Similarly, residential school denialism is a spectrum that ranges from minimizing, to doubt, to outright denial. Denialist talking points or misinformation can insidiously influence people who would not identify as a “residential school denier.” For this reason, it can be difficult to quantify the number of deniers in Canada. Since the closing of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada in 2015, and more recently in response to increasing public discussions about the destruction caused by residential schools, deniers have been more vocal. Many have spoken up in recent opposition to, and impatience for, the ongoing work of Indigenous communities, the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and other involved parties completing research work in relation to residential school gravesites.

[HR: No credible person I know of would deny that some abuse occurred in these residential schools, though a 1996 report by the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples showed that most of the sexual abuse was confined to predation by fellow students. Meanwhile, such abuse was endemic in boarding schools around the world, including England, during the same historical period. Research has shown that of the thousands of IRS workers living in the schools during its 113-year history, only 15 were found guilty of sexual abuse, including a lone Catholic priest. Compared to intra-indigenous sexual abuse on and off aboriginal reserves, this figure is very low.]

It is similarly challenging to definitively describe the forms denialism can take. Dr. Justice and Dr. Carleton have written a good resource offering strategies for identifying and confronting denialism. The article cites the 2015 final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, stating “too many Canadians know little or nothing about the deep historical roots’ of the ongoing issues stemming from settler colonialism generally and residential schooling specifically.” This lack of historical knowledge, combined with the positive images that the church and government have for many Canadians, can often lead to the “positive” framing of residential schools.

[HR: The “positive” but nuanced framing of residential schools is based on a mountain of historical evidence found here, here, here, here, here, and here.]

As Dr. Justice and Dr. Carleton argue, denialism is not exclusively the outright denial of the existence of residential schools, but rather “the rejection or misrepresentation of basic facts about residential schools.” This can take the form of rhetoric tricks like hyper-focusing on narrow definitions of genocide to contest the idea that genocide is applicable to Canada, drawing false comparisons between boarding schools or orphanages and residential schools, focusing on the “new skills” and “education” offered by residential schools, accusing their opponents of ignoring “all the good things” associated with the schools, suggesting that historians must offer a “balanced” or “apolitical” assessment of residential schools, or attempting to justify residential schools by saying such actions were normal “for the times.” Each of these tactics attempts to subvert the truth and rewrite history to make it more favourable to settler colonialism.

[HR: The so-called “narrow definitions of genocide” refers to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the globally acceptable gold standard for defining genocide. Currently, many so-called genocide scholars have stretched the genocide notion so wide that it is unrecognizable. “If we say everything is a genocide, then nothing is a genocide,” rightly claims Irwin Cotler, chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. In fact, there is no evidence that there was any more relative abuse in the IRSs than in other boarding schools for non-indigenous children elsewhere in Canada or around the world, many of them pricey schools for students from the upper classes of their societies.]

About the Special Interlocutor’s Interim Report

Unmarked gravesites have reignited national awareness of the destruction caused by residential schools and therefore have been a target for denialists. To support Indigenous communities and the government in the work to identify, research and protect unmarked gravesites, the Federal Justice Minister appointed Kimberly Murray as Special Interlocutor in June 2022. Murray’s role is to identify barriers to the work, the legal changes needed and to make recommendations for a new federal legal framework to ensure the respectful and culturally appropriate treatment of unmarked graves and burial sites of children associated with former residential schools (Office of the Special Interlocutor). Her June 2023 Interim Report includes findings on the increase of residential school denialism in Canada and offers recommendations for addressing denialism, including a significant increase in public education.

[HR: Like the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Report, Kimberly Murray's preliminary and final reports are based on shoddy, incomplete, highly selective, decontextualized, and politicized research, why the Liberal led federal government has so far largely ignored nearly all its demands. “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,” is what Prime Minister Mark Carney et al are surely muttering to themselves these days.

[As for me, I will continue to shout from the rooftops that the Liberal Party of Canada has repeatedly fooled both itself and all Canadians time and again when it comes to indigenous issues: (1) retreating on implementing the 1969 White Paper (that would have abolished the Indian Act, eliminated Indian status, dissolved the Department of Indian Affairs within five years, abolished the Indian Act, converted reserve land to private property that the band or its members could sell, transferred responsibility for Indian affairs from the federal government to the provinces and integrated these services into those provided to other Canadian citizens, provided funding for economic development, and appointed a commissioner to address outstanding land claims and gradually terminate existing treaties); (2) enshrined special, discriminatory indigenous rights in Sections 25 and 35 of the 1982 Constitution; (3) established the thoroughly biased 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement; (4) enacted biased Gladue principles in sentencing indigenous criminals; and (5) generally capitulated to outrageous land back demands from indigenous chiefs, activists, and other members of the rapacious Indian Industry.

[The Liberals’ failings, going back decades, have been endless, and their effects politically, socially, financially, and morally devastating for all Canadians, aboriginal and otherwise. If they are not removed from office, 2026 may well be Canada’s very own 1984, resulting in a country where every record is restricted or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture hidden or repainted, every statue removed, and every street and building renamed. Nothing will exist “except an endless present in which the [Liberal] Party is always right.”]