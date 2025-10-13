​Orange Shirt Day, now annually combined every September 30 with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, claims to honour Indigenous children who died in residential schools along with those who survived. Tanya Talaga, the Globe & Mail’s indigenous issues columnist, claims that it’s crucial to also focus on the indigenous children still in need of protection.

A sign of an orange shirt is attached to a fence during a Truth and Reconciliation walk in Saskatoon in September, 2022. Orange Shirt Day marks an opportunity to reflect on what happened to Indigenous children “forced to attend” Indian Residential Schools and Indian Day Schools. Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Because Talaga’s portrayal of the plight of the current children seized by provincial or indigenous family service agencies is so skewed and decontextualized, I critique it below in call-and-response fashion.

Tanya Talaga: “How many more Indigenous children have to die because they are living away from their families, languages and cultures, before we collectively act?”

Hymie Rubenstein: Talaga puts the cart before the horse by ignoring why such children need to be removed from their families, the obvious reasons being neglect and/or abuse, including sexual exploitation by family members.

TT: “How many more will take their own lives, or be denied medical care, or be neglected and even abused by those appointed to take care of them, before courts, governments, federal agencies and First Nations leaders stop arguing over what is best for them and get to work?”

HR: Talaga fails to provide any empirical evidence to support the claim that these adversities are rampant in foster homes. Conversely, she says nothing about the extent to which these adversities occur in the homes from which these children were seized.

TT: “Today [September 30] is the fifth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day in Canada. It’s a day to reflect on what happened to Indigenous children forced to attend Indian Residential Schools and Indian Day Schools.”

HR: No children were forced to attend residential schools; instead, their parents or guardians had to submit an application form requesting their acceptance. As for the Indian Day Schools, they were voluntarily attended by thousands of indigenous students, whose parents could enroll or withdraw them as they saw fit.

TT: “The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 2015 report found that 3,200 children died at these institutions.”

HR: False. Between 1867 and 2000, only 423 named students died while resident in these boarding schools, mainly from contagious diseases to which indigenous people have little genetic resistance. Moreover, far more children died on their home reserves during the same period for the same reason.

TT: “Then, starting in the 1960s, Indigenous children have been taken from their families and placed in foster care, far from everything they know. In this way, state welfare agencies have become an extension of the residential school system.”

HR: The Indian residential Schools were always employed as state welfare agencies, taking in orphaned, abused, and neglected children when no other reserve families were able or willing to do so. As the schools began to shut down and the reserves became more dysfunctional, foster care became even more prevalent. More important still, Talaga ignores the dangers of confining children to their deeply troubled birth homes.

TT: “… we must also place special attention on the Indigenous children still with us, and who are in desperate need of family and community protection right now.”

HR: Yes, there is a tragic “overrepresentation of Indigenous children among foster kids in private households,” but this is rooted in poor parenting, alcohol and other drug addiction, and the heinous crime of incest, among other factors. So many of these children are sent off-reserve only because there are so few local foster care alternatives.

People attend the second annual Orange Shirt Day Survivors Walk and Powwow on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg in September 2022. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press.

TT: “Since the dawn of the Canadian state, Canada has treated Indigenous people like children, as if we are not able to make decisions for ourselves – not in education, in health care or how we care for our children.”

HR: Since the real dawn of time, namely from first contact with Western society, too many indigenous people and their communities have become totally dependent on endless cash and other transfers from the Canadian state. When people wilfully fall into child-like helpless dependency, they deserve to be treated like immature children.