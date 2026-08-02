REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garth Gilligan's avatar
Garth Gilligan
4h

Canada seems to have painted itself into a corner with the election of Liberal/NDP governments and delusional leaders such as Eby in BC and Trudeau/Carney in Ottawa, and the appointment of sympathetic Justices to, in particular, the Supreme Court.. These and their ilk have succumbed to the suicide by empathy posture, surrendering to the reconciliation mob in their belief that not only was Canada 'stolen' from the Natives but that, in spite of the billions that have been given to them over the decades (32 annual + 43 additional in 2025 alone), Canadian now must return huge sections of land to tribal control, set aside Native-Use-Only times in National Parks, and treat Native criminals differently in a two tier Justice system. All of this being done for reconciliation while 70% no longer live on Reserves and none pay Income Tax while enjoying health benefit, free access to University and other benefits.

I am sure that the likes of Trudeau, Carney and Eby feel smugly happy with their righteous selves, while overlooking the well-being of Canadians, the people they were elected to serve.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5h

https://www.thenewera.uk/p/rigid-institutions

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture