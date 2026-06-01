REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
1h

That an “Alberta judge invalidated a citizens’ petition on secession for the preposterous reason that Indigenous people weren’t consulted” is outrageous.

That “citizen plus” rights for Indigenous people based on ancestry exist in a democracy is even more outrageous.

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Addalina1's avatar
Addalina1
43m

It's called treaties. Treaties tell Canada's government what everything means. If you can't understand that, then you should not be a government official. You're to ignorant to understand the writing. Simple done. Indigenous tribes were here first. They should have more rights over land anything. And if you're trying to rewrite it then you are no different than the president of the United States!

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