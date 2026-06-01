According to the National Post’s Jamie Sarkonak, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is open to discussing amending Section 35 of the 1982 Constitution, which guarantees Indigenous rights. Sarkonak argues that Section 35 has been interpreted too broadly by the courts, giving some indigenous groups excessive leverage to block development projects and undermining property rights. He believes that amending Section 35 is necessary to address these issues and that Smith’s willingness to discuss it is commendable.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joins provincial and territorial leaders at the Western Premiers' Conference 2026 to discuss shared priorities, regional collaboration, and economic opportunities across Western Canada. Photo by Government of British Columbia.

My own view is that the amendment falls short of what is actually needed: a repeal of Section 35 and the accompanying Section 25, together with the expunging of any mention of indigenous peoples in the 1763 Royal Proclamation and the race- and ethnicity-based legislation that followed their recognition.

What follows are brief excerpts from Sarkanak’s important opinion piece.

Danielle Smith gets it. Aboriginal rights have gone too far

Jamie Sarkonak

National Post

May 27, 2026

Within the tangle of Indigenous rights holding down the Canadian economy is Section 35 of the 1982 Constitution — the Indigenous rights guarantee. It’s the country’s very own Gordian Knot, and that’s why it was such a good sign that Premier Danielle Smith is willing to split it.

“If there’s an appetite among the other premiers to talk about defining that ever further through some kind of constitutional amendment, I’m open to having that conversation,” Smith told reporters at a Friday news conference. She added that the conversation could start as early as this week.

Section 35 is the reason why private property rights have been in flux in B.C. since last summer; it’s the cause of death for pipeline projects that couldn’t survive past the drawing board. It’s a convenient excuse for weak governments to justify their inaction when Indigenous fishers on the East Coast harvest illegally. And earlier this month, when an Alberta judge invalidated a citizens’ petition on secession for the preposterous reason that Indigenous people weren’t consulted first, it became a barrier to democracy.