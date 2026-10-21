REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Hymie Rubenstein's avatar
Hymie Rubenstein
5d

I regret that I used the same timestamp on two pieces today, but I decided not to pull either one for later posting.

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
5d

When Eby is replaced with a competent government the damage he has caused will not end. Indian bands will be enraged because the irresponsible promises Eby made will not be honoured. BC is in for years of blockades, protests and worse. Expect Antifa and other such groups to travel to BC to make trouble under the guise of ecological causes etc. Eby and his assocs will back the troublemakers

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