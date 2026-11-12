Elbert King Paul criticizes ex-B.C. Premier David Eby’s handling of indigenous land deals and the implementation of the B.C. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) for their lack of transparency and incompetence. The 2025 Cowichan Tribes ruling, which affirmed Aboriginal title on private property, and the 2025 Gitxaała case, which made DRIPA obligations legally enforceable, have exposed the province to legal liabilities and affected expectations around private property. Excluding Indian Band lobbying from the B.C. Lobbyists Transparency Act further exacerbates concerns about accountability and the public interest.

Hopefully, B.C.’s brand new Conservative Party government will correct Eby’s many errors in handling the indigneous file.

Elbert King Paul, CPA CA

The Bureau

October 22, 2026

B.C. voters are justifiably disturbed by this lack of transparency and would like to know who was lobbying whom when Premier Eby made billions of dollars of commitments to implement DRIPA.

“The question of what remains of Aboriginal title after the granting of fee simple title to the same lands should be reversed. The proper question is: what remains of fee simple title after Aboriginal title is recognized in the same lands?” — Madam Justice Barbara Young

VANCOUVER — An insightful recent op-ed by Fran Yanor of Northern Beat, entitled “Cowichan Rulings: A relentless legal strategy wins, landowners lose,”details how Madam Justice Barbara Young dismissed a petition in June to re-open the Cowichan Tribes trial.

This resulted in a “delayed judicial scrutiny of her own controversial 2025 finding of Aboriginal title on private property and capped 12 years of court proceedings which shut landowners out of the legal process that laid siege to the security of their fee simple titles.”

The evidence supports Yanor’s verdict that there is a “very wide gap between the truth and how David Eby and his government officials have publicly portrayed the administration’s role in the proceedings and Cowichan’s intentions regarding private fee simple titles.”

Yanor adds that “as the former attorney general who issued orders to government lawyers directly affecting their arguments in this case, Eby should have known full well Cowichan’s legal strategy has been unshakably focussed on retaining the option to go after private titles.”

This incompetence demonstrated by Premier Eby in protecting the public interest is shameful.

Equally disquieting is the profound negative impact created by Premier Eby resulting from the 2019 introduction of the B.C. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

It was originally described by the provincial government as an aspirational framework to align provincial laws with UNDRIP.

UNDRIP, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, is a non-binding resolution adopted by the United Nations in 2007 that sets out standards for the rights of Indigenous peoples, including their rights to land, culture and self-determination.

However, a landmark B.C. Court of Appeal decision in December 2025 (the Gitxaała case) ruled that DRIPA obligations are legally enforceable.