REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KEMOSABE's avatar
KEMOSABE
4h

Any bets on how long it will take Leah Gazan to introduce a motion in Parliament banning this book on the grounds that it is racist and denies the "truth" about Residential School genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

The grievance industry's outspoken, race-baiting, grifters have been using the most obviously deceitful IRS atrocities myths as a tactic in furthering the reinforcement and inversion of apartheid inherent in the Indian Act and the state-discriminatory, group rights foundations of the Charter. As a litmus test on the success of the institutional capture by cultural Marxism in how well critical thinking has been replaced with victimhood, the humanities faculties' Marxist professoriate should congratulate themselves. Suicidal empathy is now ubiquitous. These books are a well needed push back and hopefully perhaps a return to reason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture