The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled that the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) affirms the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as the interpretive lens for all B.C. laws. This ruling, which could subject all B.C. laws to interpretation through UNDRIP, raises concerns about potential disputes and the impact on the province’s economy and governance. The ruling opens the door to endless challenges to B.C. laws and programs, potentially giving First Nations a veto over resource projects and economic development.

It has been clear for some months now that David Eby and the B.C. NDP’s approach to Indigenous reconciliation would have ruinous consequences for British Columbia’s economy. Last Friday, the situation got even worse, as a new court ruling poured more cold water on economic activity in the province and opened the door to every B.C. law being subject to interpretation through a United Nations human rights document. The implications for British Columbia could not be much more dire.

The significance of the ruling cannot be overstated, given that the court has deemed that UNDRIP must be the “interpretive lens” through which all B.C. laws are viewed.

Premier Eby has said he’s concerned about the court’s recent ruling and interpretation of the law, suggesting the government may amend DRIPA to ensure the legislature, not the courts, remain in control of how UNDRIP is implemented in the province. No one should believe him or his government, though.

