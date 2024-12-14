In the piece on the other side of the paywall, Michelle Stirling offers an outstanding piece of well-reasoned writing combined with abundant factual evidence disputing the grounds for “the ongoing burning and vandalism of more than 100 Catholic and other Christian churches” across Canada since May 27, 2021, the day the B.C. Kamloops Indian Band issued the following press release heard around the world:

It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwé pemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

As is now well-known, there was no such “confirmation” at that time. Three years later, the evidence underpinning this “confirmation” still consists of the “knowings” of unnamed “knowledge keepers” while the counter-evidence has grown by leaps and bounds.