Peter Best cogently argues that indigenous leaders and activists in Canada have been using derogatory labels against non-indigenous Canadians, exploiting white liberal guilt to gain more taxpayer money and legal power. He highlights instances where indigenous figures have accused non-indigenous Canadians of systemic racism and genocide, often without pushback. His article also praises Candis McLean for successfully suing Dr. Michelle Stewart for defamation after Stewart labelled McLean’s book as “racist garbage” without bothering to read it.