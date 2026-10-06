Thomas Caldwell joins a chorus of Canadian academics and other writers in arguing that a concerted effort exists to undermine Canada’s history by portraying it as primarily negative. They rightly believe this harms the nation’s identity and future.

Caldwell correctly emphasizes the importance of acknowledging both the achievements and flaws of the past, while preserving the overall positive narrative of Canada’s history.

His views apply particularly to the biased portrayal of Canada’s involvement with its indigenous people, a relationship marked by benevolence, even altruism, compared to nearly all other similar interactions across the ages and around the world.

Brief excerpts from his National Post opinion piece are posted below.

I t is the glue that holds us together. Without it, we are doomed

Thomas Caldwell

National Post

August 19, 2026

Photo by Getty Images / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I am proud to be a Canadian. I always have been. I believe this is the greatest country in the world — with the possible exception of the weather.

Our history is incredibly positive. The things we have done in the world to help others, whether in war or in peace, have regularly shown that Canada defends freedom and human dignity. Canada has been a haven for people fleeing oppression for generations. That is not an accident. It is the result of choices made by men and women who came before us, often with very little, and built something lasting.

Yet, there is something wrong with this country today. There appears to be a concerted effort, subtle but consistent, to debase our past, make Canadians feel ashamed of who they are and where they come from, and to suggest that our history is mainly a story of oppression and failure.

That is not honest and it is not healthy.

Every nation draws strength from its past. Knowing what our predecessors accomplished gives us the confidence to face our own challenges and to strive to do better. Canada has grown because people tried to better themselves and their situations for their families. Canada is made up of stories of immigrants leaving hardship behind, farmers clearing land with hand tools and engineers designing bridges across impossible geography.

Were there flawed people along the way? Of course. All leaders, even the great ones, were flawed. That is no ground for cancelling them from history. They built a wonderful country with the tools and understanding they had in their times. Their execution may have been imperfect, but their intent was often noble, and their achievements are real.

Like it or not, we are in a kind of historical war. Our governments and many of our institutions are systematically debasing the foundations of our great country — a country that people worldwide still strive to be part of. Perhaps the goal is to make us look only to our politicians to solve our problems and build our future. I do not believe that is wise.

If we want a future worth building, we need a past worth remembering.

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M. is the chair of Caldwell Financial Ltd. Urbana Corporation.