REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
Oct 6

Caldwell's line about needing a past worth remembering lands harder when you look at who carries the story day to day. School curricula, museum boards, and federal heritage agencies do most of the shaping of how a country sees itself, and in Canada many of those institutions have leaned hard into the shame narrative over the past decade. The 2021 coverage of possible unmarked graves at Kamloops is a good case study, since early headlines about confirmed mass graves went further than the ground-radar findings did, and that framing still shapes how many Canadians talk about their history. Owning real failures while taking pride in what Canadians built is a pretty normal adult relationship with a national past. Worth watching whether provinces start pushing back through curriculum, since that's where the next generation's view gets set.

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Evelyn Sommers's avatar
Evelyn Sommers
Oct 6

I appreciate the article except that the messages are hardly "subtle". They're everywhere!

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