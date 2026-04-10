According to its Internet website:

“ICT is a nonprofit multimedia new enterprise powered by IndiJ Public Media. Our mission is to share more stories from Indigenous communities, told by Indigenous voices, to honor our ancestors and empower future generations.”

In the interest of open, truthful, fair, and informed debate rooted in traditional Western scientific modes of knowing, greatly enhanced during the Enlightenment era — ways of knowing antithetical to indigenous myth makers masquerading as “knowledge keepers” and their non-indigenous credentialed post-modern sycophants — I present brief extracts from a freely available ICT news and opinion piece about the generally misunderstood and highly politicized “Indian Residential School denialism claim.”

Such “delialism” was invented by University of Manitoba professor Sean Carleton to shame anyone who would question the content of unscientific, indeed pre-scientific, indigenous ways of knowing.

Carleton’s fact-starved writings about Indian School denialism may be found here: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=residential+school+denialism+Sean+Carleton&t=newext&atb=v322-1&ia=web

The ICT piece posted below can be read in its entirety here: https://ictnews.org/news/deliberate-harm-rise-in-residential-school-denialism-brings-call-for-action-in-canada/

Objective truths about the Indian Residential Schools may be found in this newsletter as well as in detailed factual articles found here, here, here, here, and here.

If you have time, please read some of their content and compare it to the highly selective and thoroughly groundless rhetoric of the supporters of the prevailing indigenous narrative based on the unchallenged and historical remote recollections of a tiny, non-random sample of Indian Residential students promulgated at the confidential hearings that were part of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA).

The IRSSA was a legal settlement between the government of Canada and approximately 86,000 indigenous peoples in Canada who, at some point, were enrolled as children in the Indian Residential School system, a noble enterprise that was in place between 1879 and 1997.

The IRSSA arbitrarily accepted the notion that considerable harm to their students was inflicted by the residential schools.

The IRSSA even established a C$1.9-billion compensation package called the CEP (Common Experience Payment) for all former IRS students, regardless of whether or not they had ever reported personal experiences of abusive treatment at their school.

As of March 2016, a total of C$1,622,422,106 was paid to 79,309 former students.

An additional C$3.18 billion was paid out to 31,103 former students as of March 31, 2019, through the IAPs (Independent Assessment Process) for unexamined abuse allegedly received at the Indian Residential Schools.

The average IAP payment was $111,265 (including legal costs), and the average CEP payment was $20,457.

Your comments on this ICT piece are not only welcome, but also strongly encouraged.

Deliberate harm’: Rise in residential school denialism brings call for action in Canada

Assembly of First Nations calls on government to classify denialism as hate speech

Miles Morrisseau

ICT News

January 14, 2026

A rise of Indian residential school denialism in Canada is bringing calls from Indigenous people and advocates for the federal government to update hate speech laws to criminalize the rhetoric.

The Assembly of First Nations passed a resolution at its special assembly in December [2025] demanding that the Canadian government criminalize residential school denialism.

“Denialism is deliberate harm,” Chief David Monias, Pimicikamak Cree Nation, told the assembly after introducing the resolution:

“Survivors and families and nations face intentional campaigns designed to erase the truth of residential schools and unmarked graves. Such action retraumatizes, survivors feel racism and undermines truth-telling and healing. Education alone is not enough to stop organized denialism.”

Laura Arndt, Mohawk, Six Nations of the Grand River, says survivors and families are being retraumatized by the denials.

Laura Arndt, Mohawk, Six Nations of the Grand River, says survivors and families are being retraumatized by the growth of Indian residential school denialism in Canada. Credit: Photo courtesy of Laura Arndt

“Denialism is really the last vestige of a colonial frame of empire building,” Arndt told ICT, “and I think we’re in this space where what happened to Indigenous people across North America has been made invisible in history, where the breaking of treaties and deaths associated with empire building and Indigenous people have been hidden.”

“In Canada, through the Indian Residential School Settlement and then the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, it’s making it harder and harder to hide that history,” she said.

“The TRC invites people into a safe space, to tell the truth of what happened, to explain really what that situation was like and survivors did, and they called it truth-telling. Then the denialists come in and they once again put survivors back into that re-traumatized space of being called liars, that they’re telling tales, they’re made to feel shameful because they now once again start to believe that nobody believes them.”

‘Rejection of well-documented facts’

Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, is deeply concerned by the rise in residential school denialism in Canada.

“Denialism is not legitimate debate or academic inquiry,” she said. “It is the rejection of well-documented facts and lived experiences, supported by extensive colonial archival records and almost 7,000 survivor statements gathered through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. Denying or minimizing the residential school experience retraumatizes survivors, undermines decades of truth-telling, and obstructs truth and reconciliation.”

Scott supports the calls to classify residential school denialism as hate speech under Canada’s criminal code.

“Residential school denialism perpetuates racism and misinformation and, when it targets survivors and their experiences, functions as a form of hate,” Scott said. “Freedom of expression does not mean freedom from accountability, particularly when speech causes harm. The NCTR supports informed, respectful dialogue grounded in truth and accountability, and we support ongoing discussions about how denialism may be addressed through legal and policy measures, including whether it should be recognized within the scope of hate-related offences.”

“The term ‘residential school denialism’ is so clearly being used as a political cudgel to stop Canadians from questioning false stories like the Kamloops grave hoax,” Masha Kleiner responded on behalf of [the new British Columbia political party called] OneBC. “Anyone employing the term is instantly discredited. We believe in truth and free speech at OneBC.”

Dr. Sean Carleton, an associate professor in the Department of Indigenous Studies at the University of Manitoba, conducted research into claims of a “mass grave hoax” and how denialists “cherry-pick” information to support their rhetoric.

The research was published in October 2023 and he has continued to speak out against denialists and their tactics.

“What we are seeing is the evolution of this as a strategy, and I mean this is ripped right out of Holocaust denialism,” Carleton told ICT. “Most Holocaust denialism is quibbling with numbers. Is it 6 million Jews that were killed or was it 3 million? Were there actual gas chambers or did they die of malnutrition? … The goal is actually just to shake your confidence in the consensus and shake that confidence that you should want to do something about it.”

Carleton and his research partner Reid Gerbrandt looked at nearly 400 news articles in Canada that reported on the discovery of unmarked graves near the Kamloops Residential School and found that 6.3 percent of the reporting used the phrase “mass graves” in the early days of the news cycle and most would correct the reporting.

“It was far from this universal conspiracy theory,” Carleton said. “What we concluded is that this is just another form of residential school denialism where denialists will cherry-pick a few things, they’ll find a New York Times article, they’ll find a CNBC article, they’ll find one of these things that talks about it as mass graves and say, ‘This is how people were misled.’”

Carleton said denialists “plant the seed” that the residential school history is incorrect.

“Denialists will present what they are doing as they’re just standing for the truth, they’re just curious, asking questions,” Carleton said, “but what they’re actually trying to do is shift the landscape of the conversation slowly but surely. If you can challenge people on mass graves and not care about residential schools … you can chip away at their support for reconciliation and you maybe could plant the seed in their mind that Indigenous people are just money-grabbing liars.”

Arndt believes the truth is known in the community and in families who will support each other.

“What I do hope is different this time is we, as their children, are standing with them and saying, ‘I believe you, Mom. I believe you, Grandma.’ And Canada’s archival bodies have shown records and documents that prove that they weren’t lying.”

Related

Orange Shirt Day: Canada faces rise in residential school denialism September 29, 2023In “News”

Canada continues to face residential school denialism September 27, 2024In “News”

The Wrap: Residential school denialism in Canada September 29, 2023In “News”

TAGGED: Canada Indian Residential Schools, denialism, Hate Speech, ICT Must Read

Miles Morrisseau, Métis, is a special correspondent for ICT based in the historic Métis Community of Grand Rapids, Manitoba, Canada. He reported as the national Native Affairs broadcaster for CBC Radio... More by Miles Morrisseau

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