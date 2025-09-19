Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Amira Elghawaby, the cabinet’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia

​Blacklock’s Reporter

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Amira Elghawaby, the cabinet’s $191,000-a year Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, denies any correspondence with an anti-Israel lobby group, the Muslim Association of Canada, that accuses Israel of genocide. However, Elghawaby was photographed numerous times at a June 6 Association conference.

“No records exist,” Elghawaby’s office said yesterday in response to an Access To Information request. Blacklock’s sought all communication between Elghawaby and the Association following her appearance at the June 6 meeting.

Mourad Mhiri, chair of the Association, told the meeting Israelis had committed genocide in Gaza. “We need to reflect,” said Mhiri.

“Our hearts are aching because of what’s happening for over a year and a half,” said Mhiri. “We cannot turn away from the killing of children and the genocide that’s going on and the starvation of families.” “We need to recognize this,” said Mhiri. “As Canadians we must always stand on the right side of history. We must call for peace. We must stand for justice and we must demand that Canada is the voice for self-determination for Palestinians.”

Photographs taken at the event show Elghawaby in attendance along with Prime Minister Mark Carney and seven Liberal MPs. Legislators in attendance were Iqra Khalid (Mississauga-Erin Mills, Ont.), Tim Louis (Kitchener-Conestoga, Ont.), Adam van Koeverden (Burlington North, Ont.), Jenna Sudds (Kanata, Ont.), Patrick Weiler (West Vancouver), Salma Zahid (Scarborough Centre, Ont.) and Sameer Zuberi (Pierrefonds-Dollard, Que.), according to records.

The Prime Minister spoke briefly but cut short his visit as protestors began chanting “Free Palestine,” according to a Canadian Press pool reporter assigned to cover the speech. Neither Carney nor Elghawaby made any public mention of the “genocide” reference.

“I know for many, myself included, these celebrations also bring sadness evoked by the intolerable suffering around the world including in Gaza,” said Carney. “It’s the sadness I feel because of the hatred fueled by ignorance that is still a lived reality for far too many Muslim Canadians.”

Carney weeks later abruptly announced a reversal of longstanding policy that would see Canada vote at the United Nations to recognize Palestine as a country. “I am speaking for Canada now,” he told reporters July 30.

“Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine,” said Carney. “The core of the decision is taken on the principle of self-determination and the rights of people to self-determination,” he added.

Iddo Moed, Israeli Ambassador to Canada, expressed outrage. “We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland,” he said.

